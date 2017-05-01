Davis main target of barbs at Democrat luncheon

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette l-r Three of the five candidates for Governor J.B. Pritzker, Daniel Biss and Bob Daiber, along with Bob's wife Karen enjoy the Democrats Spring Luncheon. The Champaign County Democrats Spring Luncheon, Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the I-Hotel in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — President Donald Trump and Gov. Bruce Rauner were hit by speakers at Sunday's Champaign County Democrat spring luncheon, but no one was targeted more than three-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

The Taylorville Republican was criticized not only by four avowed or potential Democratic congressional candidates, but also by a gubernatorial contender and a state senator.

And sitting in the back of the banquet room at Champaign's I-Hotel was a cardboard cutout of Davis, with whom Democrats could have their picture taken for a small donation.

"With Donald Trump in the White House and Bruce Rauner in Springfield and Rodney Davis in the Congress, who here is ready for a fight?" started gubernatorial contender J.B. Pritzker, one of three announced Democratic candidates for governor at the event. The others were state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston and Madison County Superintendent of Schools Bob Daiber.

Davis was smacked primarily for failing to hold town hall meetings with constituents and for supporting the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

"Rodney Davis has a competency problem," said Jonathan Ebel, a University of Illinois associated professor in the department of religion, who said he has considered running for Congress in the 13th District. "The 13th requires competence. Davis voted no less than nine times to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no clue as to what might comes next.

"A competent person doesn't ever, ever, ever, never remove the roof off his house without having a new roof to put on. I don't know what to call someone who has done that nine times."

Ebel, who lives in Urbana, said that "a committed representative does the hard work of seeking out voices that he hasn't heard and listening to them and asking the simple question, 'How can I help? What can I do?' When a representative abandons this basic commitment to represent, we ought to abandon our commitment to him."

He acknowledged that it's "politically impossible" for Davis to please all voters in his district, "so when people are frustrated, have the confidence to face them, to hear them. Don't denigrate them. Don't deny them. Don't deplore them. Defend those things that you believe."

"If it's the repeal of the ACA, if it's a ban on travel, a ban on immigration, stand up and defend those things because I, and I think all of you, would like the opportunity, because this is a democracy, to argue back," Ebel added.

Dillon Clark, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident who announced last week that he wants to take on Davis, said the congressman is ducking large meetings with constituents.

"I just don't like that he hasn't been showing up for town halls. I'm not big in attacking a candidate's character, but you've got to represent the people who vote for you and he's not," said Clark, who works at a Litchfield bank and serves on the Montgomery County Board.

Two other Democrats — Dr. David Gill, who already has declared his candidacy in the 13th District, and state Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana, who has formed an exploratory committee — also spoke at the luncheon. The 13th District stretches from Champaign-Urbana on the northeast to Edwardsville and Collinsville on the southwest.

But it was state Sen. Scott Bennett of Champaign who delivered what may have been the most blistering attack on Davis.

"Did you get the same email I did from Congressman Davis this week?" Bennett asked the audience. "He's finally getting back to us on issues that he knows you care about, on airline customer service.

"The disconnect is unbelievable. But it's hard to know what your constituents want when you won't meet with them and you won't hear any conflicting views."

He noted that he and Ammons had held joint town halls "and that's not easy to do when you've got no (state) budget. You've got some people who are mad there, too. You know what you do? You explain what's going on, and you have a conversation and you take their ideas back to the seat of government. But instead, our congressman won't meet with anybody who disagrees with him. He acts as if his constituents are the enemies themselves."

Earlier this year, Davis said he would not hold any in-person town hall meetings — he has held telephone town hall meetings — because "I don't like grandstanding events."

"I've never done those," he said. "We continue to meet with people on a regular basis."