Deadline extended for Champaign Park District survey

Spalding Park upgrades up for public input

The deadline to return a survey from the Champaign Park District has been extended to this Friday.



The original deadline for the 23-question survey was last Friday. It's aimed at helping form a plan for the future of Spalding Park as well as hearing what the community thinks about Champaign parks overall.



The park district teamed up with the University of Illinois Recreation, Sport, and Tourism office to put together the questionnaire that was mailed to 3,500 randomly selected Champaign homes.



Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce said as of late last week, there have been 305 surveys returned. DeLuce said the goal is to get at least an additional 85 responses from the community before reviewing the results. He said the initial results will be presented during a board study session on May 24.