Holdup, firing at deputies bring 90-year prison term

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Monday said convenience store clerks and cops alike deserve to be protected from gun violence and sentenced an Urbana man who threatened both to 90 years in prison.

Asked if he had anything to say before being sentenced, Kelvin Hartfield, 22, said only: "I am innocent."

But Judge Tom Difanis said "overwhelming" evidence presented to a jury last month suggested otherwise.

"This young man ... has taken it upon himself to arm himself, terrorize a woman, then open fire on law enforcement. That cannot be tolerated. It will not be tolerated," said Difanis.

The judge sentenced Hartfield to 40 years in prison for the July 26 armed robbery of a clerk at the Shell gas station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, and an additional 50 years in prison for firing in the direction of four Champaign County sheriff's deputies who happened upon Hartfield in an east Urbana trailer park shortly after the gas station holdup.

Hartfield was convicted of four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm — one for each deputy: Josh Demko, Casey Donovan, Rob DeRouchie and Richard Ferriman. Difanis gave Hartfield 10 years each for shooting at Demko, Donovan and DeRouchie, all to be served at the same time, but 40 years for shooting at Ferriman, who the judge said was "perilously close" to being hit. That part of the sentence was tacked on to the 10 for the other deputies and the 40 for the armed robbery.

"This court has lost track of the number of young men sentenced to life because of violent gunplay," he said.

"The armed robbery was chilling. A woman was put facedown on the ground while they emptied the cash register and took cigarettes," Difanis said, recounting the evidence against Hartfield and co-defendant Kydel Brown, 24, of Urbana, who has yet to be tried for the gas station holdup.

"Then, to make matters worse, to further compound his problems, when confronted by the police, Hartfield opens fire. Our police over the last 10 years, we've put targets on their backs. If he had just stopped, this would be an armed robbery," Difanis said.

That would have meant a potential sentence of six to 30 years behind bars. Instead, Hartfield will have to serve at least half of the 40 years Difanis gave him for the gas station armed robbery and 85 percent of the 50 years for shooting in the deputies' direction, for a total of about 62 1/2 years in prison.

He was given credit for 166 days already served in the county jail.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar had sought 120 years in prison for Hartfield while Assistant Public Defender George Vargas asked for something much closer to the minimum, urging the judge not to make the sentences consecutive.

But the judge said consecutive sentences were needed to protect the public from Hartfield, who he said apparently learned little from three previous trips to prison, one for a juvenile conviction for aggravated battery and two adult convictions for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Hartfield's mother, Gwendolyn Hartfield, protested her son's innocence and begged Difanis, "Please don't send my son away forever. He's a good person. Please."

After the hearing, a stunned Gwendolyn Hartfield continued to maintain that the evidence was not as overwhelming as the judge claimed. She called the main female witness against her son "unbalanced" and said there was a lack of physical evidence to support the jury's finding.

As for the wound on Hartfield's arm that the prosecutor said Hartfield likely received when the deputies returned fire, his grandmother said it was a stab wound he had gotten two nights earlier.

"My son is innocent and we are going to fight like hell to make sure he comes out of that hell hole," Gwendolyn Hartfield said.