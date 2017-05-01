Kitchen fire displaces Urbana family

URBANA — A fire contained to a kitchen early Monday displaced an Urbana family and killed its dog.

Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards said a resident of the home at 913 E. Park Ave. returned home just after 4 a.m. and found a small fire.

"It started in an area above the stove," said Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger. "It didn't appear to be on the stove."

Nightlinger said the resident found the fire before it had heated enough to flash over and do more extensive damage. However, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the one-story house.

The resident initially thought his daughter was inside but she was at a friend's home and the man's wife was at work, Nightlinger said.

The family's dog was found deceased in a bathroom.

Edwards said the family will be out of the house for a while. No damage estimate was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Although firefighters had the fire out within minutes, they remained at the house about three hours, NIghtlinger said.