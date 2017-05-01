Mahomet Army vet recalls trip of a lifetime

Photo by: Provided Leon Eisenhauer, right, recently took part in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., alongside his son, Kriss.

MAHOMET — When a representative from Land of Lincoln Honor Flight visited the senior citizens' group at Mahomet Christian Church last fall, Leon Eisenhauer decided to take him up on his offer.

"As soon as he was finished, I got a form from him," Eisenhauer, 83, said.

But he had a request. Since he was just starting cancer treatments at the time, he attached a note to his application asking that the organization not schedule him for a trip until this spring.

Last month, Eisenhauer — now in better health — was among 79 local veterans who took part in the year's first Honor Flight.

Honor Flights provide free, one-day trips to the museums and monuments of Washington, D.C., to veterans of the armed services.

Eisenhauer's son, Kriss, also a military veteran, served as his guardian on the trip.

Although Eisenhauer had seen many of the capital's sights before, while traveling for business during his career with the University of Illinois, seeing them with fellow veterans was different.

"I was very emotional," he said.

Eisenhauer enlisted in the U.S. Army in the fall of 1953, after leaving the UI. He'd been studying pre-med, but after two years decided to pursue a military career. He left his small town in southern Illinois and entered basic training at Ft. Riley in Kansas, where a top finish in leadership school "changed my life," he said.

He spent most of his three years in the Army serving in Germany, where he was initially assigned to drive a dump truck for a group of combat engineers. He hauled components of a bridge back and forth to training exercises.

"They'd assemble the bridge, and the colonel would drive across it in his Jeep to see whether it was OK," he remembered. Then it would be dismantled again and driven to the next site. On his first day on the job, he found himself driving through the Alps.

Later, he was accepted to radio operator training, where he spent his time wearing headphones and listening to coded messages come across the wires. "At the end of each day, you're absolutely shot," he said of the experience.

But when it came to using that training in his new role at the headquarters of the 37th Combat Engineers, he found that real-life radio transmissions came with so much interference as to be unintelligible. Although his fellow operators gave him a hard time, he said, they also helped him figure out how to adjust the dials to make the messages clearer.

About halfway through his stint in Germany, he returned home to marry his sweetheart, Jeannette.

The pair met on a blind date before Leon enlisted. "I was filling in for another guy who couldn't make it," he said. So was Jeannette, whose friend had backed out at the last minute. Despite the fact that neither was supposed to be on a date with the other, their first trip to the drive-in movies led to a marriage that's lasted 62 years.

Their first home was in a room rented out by a German family. Jeannette Eisenhauer recalled that it contained a cot, a table, two chairs, a heater in the corner, "and that was about it." When their first child was born, they added another cot for the baby.

It was cramped, but "we didn't really care," she added. "We were newlyweds."

The elderly patriarch of the German family was cold to Leon until one day, when he saw the old man working by himself to cast concrete poles and decided to lend a hand.

After a while, the German man went into the house and "came out with two beers," Eisenhauer said. "After that, he would talk to me."

After leaving the military, Eisenhauer went back to the UI and ultimately earned a Ph.D. in life sciences. He taught in the Urbana public schools and the nursing school affiliated with Burnham Hospital before starting a career with the university that culminated in a role as associate director of the Illini Union.

In 1969, he and his wife moved to Mahomet, where they raised a family of five children.

Eisenhauer said he enjoyed the opportunity to see Washington, particularly the World War II memorial, which was new to him. The group also visited memorials honoring the Korean and Vietnam wars, the National Air and Space Museum, Arlington National Cemetery and more.

Coming home to Springfield after that long day of sightseeing was also a highlight, he added. Crowds greeted them at the airport, cheering, waving flags and holding signs. Jeannette Eisenhauer was among the crowd, surprising her husband.

Leon Eisenhauer said he'd recommend the trip to any veteran from the World War II, Korean or Vietnam eras.

"Don't miss it," he said. "It's really impressive."

Amelia Benner is the former editor of the Mahomet Citizen, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit mcitizen.com.