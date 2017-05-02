April in C-U was one of warmest, wettest on record

CHAMPAIGN — Last month was one of the warmest and wettest Aprils in local weather history.

It also was the fourth consecutive month — and 18th of the last 20 — with above-average temperatures.

But there's a change in the outlook — a probability of cooler-than-normal temperatures in May in Illinois — according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

It's also predicting equal chances of above- and below-average precipitation.

The average temperature last month was 57.2 degrees, more than 5 degrees above the long-term April average of 52 degrees. The highest reading was 83 degrees on April 14; the lowest was 33 on April 7 and 8, according to the Illinois State Water Survey.

It was the ninth-warmest April in local weather history, which goes back to 1888.

It also was the 19th-wettest April in local weather history, with a total of 5.81 inches of rain during the month. The monthly average is 3.68 inches.

A burst of rain in the last four days of the month — a total of 3.69 inches — made it the wettest April locally since 7.05 inches in 2013. On April 30, according to the water survey, Champaign-Urbana received 1.99 inches of rain.

Because of April's deluge, the year-to-date precipitation total is almost a half-inch above normal.