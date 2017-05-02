Champaign man gets 10 years for attempted robbery at hotel

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Darsha L. Scott Jr., 21, of Champaign, sentenced Monday, May 1, 2017, to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to attempted armed robbery in a Nov. 6 holdup at the Drury Inn, 905 W. Anthony Drive, C.

URBANA — A Champaign man who tried to rob a motel clerk last fall was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

Darsha L. Scott Jr., 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Dobbins Drive, pleaded guilty in March before Judge Heidi Ladd to attempted armed robbery in a Nov. 6 holdup at the Drury Inn, 905 W. Anthony Drive, C.

Other charges alleging he was an armed habitual criminal and a felon in possession of a weapon were dismissed in return for his plea.

At the time of the plea, Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan told Ladd that Scott entered the hotel about 1:45 a.m. that Sunday, pointed a handgun at the desk clerk and demanded she open the safe. She told him she was unable and instead offered him money from her own pocket. He declined her cash but ordered her to lie on the floor and count to 1,000 before getting up.

As soon as she heard the door close, she called police. Using a police dog, they tracked the robber west and found, by a nearby business, some clothing and a backpack containing a cellphone and a loaded gun that led police to Scott.

Court records show he has prior convictions for burglary, theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sullivan had agreed to ask for no more than 10 years in prison. Scott also agreed to forfeit the weapon that officers found.