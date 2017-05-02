Champaign woman faces DUI, drug charges after Urbana crash

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jimmeka N. Johnson, 20, of Champaign, charged Monday, May 1, 2017, with aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic crash in Urbana.

URBANA — A Champaign woman who fled from police after a traffic crash that injured another woman has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmeka N. Johnson, 20, of the 900 block of Crescent Drive allegedly fled form Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles, who witnessed a collision between a car Johnson was driving and that of an Urbana woman.

It happened about 6:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Vine and Illinois streets, near the Urbana Police Department.

Lt. Joel Sanders said Susan Allen, 59, of Urbana was driving west on Illinois approaching Vine when Johnson, who was eastbound on Illinois, went to turn left on to Vine and the two cars collided.

Sanders said Surles saw Johnson take off to the north on Vine, then go east on Green, so he followed her in his police-issued truck.

Sanders said Johnson reportedly hit a raised center median as she fled. She eventually stopped in the 500 block of East Green Street. Neither she nor two passengers with her were injured.

Sanders said she smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. After admitting she had been drinking, Johnson was arrested and taken to the hospital for blood and urine tests.

Sanders said a search of the car — which was registered to passenger Mia Brown, 19, of the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue, Urbana — turned up an empty bottle of alcohol and three prescription anti-anxiety pills.

Brown, who was uncooperative with police, was also taken to the hospital. She allegedly spat in the face of a security officer, resulting in her being charged with aggravated battery. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the anti-anxiety pills.

Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Brown to be released on her own recognizance and told her to be back in court June 13.

He set Johnson's bond on the new charges at $50,000 after hearing from Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan that Johnson was wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court on three separate cases from earlier this year.

In those cases, Johnson had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension; theft; and domestic battery.

She is being held on a total of $105,500 bond in all four cases and is due back in court later this month.

Sanders said Allen was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital after the collision for non-life-threatening injuries. A Carle spokeswoman said she was treated and released.