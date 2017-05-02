Jim Dey: Prosecutors want other assaults included in cold-case trial

Photo by: Provided Michael R. Jones

Eighteen months ago, a Champaign man linked by DNA to the 1985 murder of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl was arrested by DuPage County authorities and charged with murder.

Now, prosecutors are alleging in court filings that the man, 63-year-old Michael R. Jones, was also involved in numerous other sexual assaults, including at least three in Champaign-Urbana between 1984 and 1995.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin is asking the judge presiding over Jones' upcoming trial for the July 21, 1985, murder of Kristy Wesselman of Glen Ellyn to allow jurors to hear evidence of those incidents.

Authorities allege that the incidents demonstrate a pattern and predilection by Jones to assault young women that is similar to the Wesselman case.

"It is imperative that the fact-finder is given the full pictures of (Jones') conduct so that they may properly assess the credibility of the anticipated defenses like alibi, straight denial, consensual sex with the victim or attempts to explain away the DNA evidence linking (Jones) to the crime," Berlin said in a lengthy motion.

Circuit Judge George Bakalis has scheduled a May 15 hearing on this and another DNA-related motion. No trial date will be set until pretrial matters are resolved.

The Wesselman murder investigation had gone cold when Jones was arrested in connection with a May 18, 2015, domestic incident with his wife, Joni Dodge-Jones, at their Southmoor Drive residence in Champaign located across from Robeson School.

As a consequence of his subsequent guilty plea to domestic battery, Jones was placed on probation for a year and ordered to submit a DNA sample. In mid-September, scientists at the Illinois State Police and DuPage County crime labs identified DNA recovered from the Wesselman crime scene as matching Jones'.

Court documents state "this DNA profile is expected to occur in approximately 1 in 1.5 quadrillion Caucasian unrelated individuals."

Jones was subsequently charged with murder and is being held in the DuPage County Jail. His wife, representing herself, filed for divorce late in 2016 in Champaign County. The dissolution was granted Jan. 20.

Kristy Wesselman disappeared after she took a shortcut from home — a well-traveled path — to a nearby Jewel store to purchase candy. On her way home, she apparently was raped and stabbed eight times. Evidence suggested that she was robbed of jewelry and that her assailant tried to choke her.

In their lengthy legal filing, prosecutors identify five additional alleged victims of Jones.

One case involved the August 1977 assault of a 27-year-old woman he kidnapped while she was riding a bike. Jones, authorities said, took her to his parents' home in Shiller Park, where he robbed, raped and choked her.

He was convicted and sentenced to prison in 1977 for that crime and ordered to serve 10 to 20 years in prison. He was released in 1983.

None of other four cases cited by prosecutors resulted in his conviction. But authorities say they resemble the Wesselman case.

They are:

— A 1976 incident in the Chicagoland area in which Jones allegedly grabbed an 18-year-old girl who was walking home alone and kidnapped and raped her. Jones was allegedly armed with a gun. He beat, choked and bound her, taking her to his home.

— A 1994 offense in Champaign-Urbana in which Jones took a prostitute to his apartment and gave her a drink that caused her to lose consciousness. Prosecutor Berlin said the two struggled after the prostitute attempted to escape but that she was "able to get free and run out of the apartment with some of her clothes in hand."

"When the police questioned (Jones), he claimed he had consensual sex with (the prostitute) and that his activity with prostitutes is 'somewhat of an outlet for those kinds of aggressive tendencies he has and this is how he maintains control,'" the prosecution motion states.

— Offenses that occurred intermittently between 1984 and 1995 in Urbana and Chicago in which Jones took advantage of a young family member by giving her "sleeping pills and other intoxicating compounds" and then sexually assaulting her.

— Offenses that occurred in 1989-90 in Urbana involving a seventh-grade friend of a family member in which Jones would allegedly provide spiked soft drinks to the girl that would cause her to fall asleep. Jones would then assault the girl while she was in a light sleep.

The prosecution is seeking to introduce what is known as "pattern" testimony intended to show evidence of other crimes by means of a similar modus operandi — method of operation. The defense can be expected to vigorously resist introduction of the "other crimes" evidence by arguing that it is so inflammatory that it will result in an unfair trial — in other words, that its prejudicial effect outweighs its probative value.

Courts have ruled that "circumstantial evidence of identity on the basis that crimes committed in a similar manner suggest a common author and strengthens the identification of the defendant."

But to admit the evidence, Judge Bakalis must find there are enough unique attributes common in all the crimes.

Authorities allege that the Wesselman case in 1985 is similar to the random assaults and rapes of young women in 1976 and 1977.

There are commonalities — random attack, a weapon, choking. The question would be whether those factors, among others, are so unique as to be identifying characteristics of Jones-style assaults.

It is not uncommon for those who engage in crimes of this nature to be armed, to attack women walking alone by surprise and to rob and choke them as part of the overall attack.

The prosecution concedes the two incidents involving the underage girls are "somewhat different" and "lack the same level of similarity" to the 1976 and 1977 attacks. But they contend they are close enough to be presented to a jury.

Jones had worked as a maintenance man for local apartment complex with roughly 200 units. At the time of his arrest, a manager for the business said management had received no complaints about his work and called him a "good" employee.

When arrested, Jones was self-employed, working for local apartment owners in maintenance.

