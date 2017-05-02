Man gets 10 years for ninth conviction in as many years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Deric Alford, 25, of Champaign, sentenced Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to 10 years in prison after being convicted in April of burglary for entering a car Jan. 23 on East Clark Street in Champaign. It was his ninth criminal conviction in nine years.

URBANA — A Champaign man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for his ninth criminal conviction in nine years.

Judge Tom Difanis acknowledged that Deric Alford's entry to a car on East Clark Street in Champaign on Jan. 23 was not "the crime of the century."

However, the judge said Alford, 25, of the 400 block of East Church Street, and others like him have to be deterred. A jury convicted Alford in early April of burglary.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said Alford's prior convictions made him eligible for sentencing as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.

The prosecutor recommended 12 years after reciting Alford's convictions dating to 2009 that included domestic battery, resisting police, criminal damage to property, burglary, attempted residential burglary and retail theft.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps sought a six-year prison term for Alford, who she said has a drinking problem.

Alford apologized to the judge and said he needed to "go to prison and work on myself" so he could be available to support his family.