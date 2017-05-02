MTD director says designated stops boost safety, bus schedule

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will host an open house Wednesday on its plan to implement a designated-stops policy systemwide this fall.

The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Illinois Terminal in downtown Champaign.

A second session will be from 4 to 6 p.m. May 24 at the same location.

The MTD is one of the last large bus systems in the country without a designated-stops program, said Karl Gnadt, the MTD's managing director.

A designated-stops-only policy has been used in downtown Champaign and Urbana and on the University of Illinois campus for many years, but last year, the transit system introduced them on its Green route, the most widely used community route.

"The Green has been very successful and has been broadly accepted by our riders. That was our test case for rolling it out systemwide," Gnadt said.

New bus stop signs have been placed at locations all around Champaign-Urbana.

Gnadt said there are a number of reasons why the change is being implemented:

— It improves safety for riders. "It eliminates confusion about where the stop is, and people aren't standing in an unsafe place or running to a catch a bus because they were in the wrong place," he said.

— It removes confusion between drivers and passengers. "That is one of the main areas of conflict between passengers and drivers, so that should remove a lot of that conflict," he said.

— On-time performance should improve, helping keep the system on schedule. And it will reduce wear and tear on buses with less braking and acceleration.

— Greater opportunities to add facilities at stops.

"We'll be able to add more and better amenities like benches and electronic signage and shelters and that kind of thing," he said. "When every intersection in town is a stop it's pretty hard to ever have any kind of program to put amenities out. But when you have a more limited scale and you can rank those places you can start rolling out amenities over time because it's more budget friendly.

"It's not something where we can just snap our finger and make it happen, but it allows us to be able to put together those programs and improve the experience for passengers."

Gnadt said the open houses will enable MTD staff to received feedback from users about the proposed changes.

"We don't think we know everything about all the stops. So if someone comes to us and says something like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a home with three wheelchair-bound people that is tucked behind that old stop you're removing and that's going to make it hard for them to get to a bus stop,'" he said. "So then we can talk about that.

"We did that with the Green route and we changed a lot from the original plan we rolled out with the Green route. We had a lot of conversations with people and we made changes. We're open to that and we want input from people."