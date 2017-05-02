Two Urbana schools moving to new buildings

URBANA — Two local schools are playing musical chairs with their facilities.

As the Urbana Head Start program moved out of its space at 108 South Weber Street to its new home at 1603 E. Mumford Drive — the site of the former Happi House Learning Center — the private Campus Middle School for Girls will move in to the old Head Start building.

Campus Middle School is currently housed on the third floor of the First United Methodist Church of Urbana and will move into the new facility in June. The school has signed a 10-year lease with the Webber Street Christian Church, the owners of the building.

This will be the first time in the history of the program that students and staff will have their own building, according to Executive Director Tami Adams.