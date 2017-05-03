30 Days, 30 Grads: Just the right environment for soon-to-be Wisconsin alum

Photo by: Provided Jacob Hutner, a 21-year-old Champaign native, works in a lab at the University of Wisconsin, where he majored in environmental sciences. He will graduate May 13 and hopes to land a job in the energy field or as an environmental or energy consultant.

JACOB HUTNER always had a passion for protecting the environment. But as a teen, he didn't believe he had the aptitude for a science-based career.

Then, during his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin, he took chemistry and geology and was surprised at how well he did. Around the same time, he started attending lectures on sustainability and energy-related topics.

"That inspired me to pursue a career in the environmental sciences field," said the now-21-year-old Champaign man, who excelled in the rigorous coursework of the program, which focused on physical sciences and engineering.

He also gained hands-on experience in research, data analysis and program evaluation through his campus job at the university's Environmental Resources Center, as well as the Ethical and Responsible Business Network student organization.

"I've worked hard over the last few years, and I feel I'm very prepared to go out into the world and make an impact," said Hutner, who will pick up his diploma on May 13.

While he plans to someday earn a master's degree in environmental engineering, he's looking forward to landing a job in the energy industry before returning to academia.

Here are five reasons we think Hutner seems like just the right man to take on pollution, climate change and other environmental problems.

1. At Wisconsin, Hutner — who attended public and private schools in Champaign and Western Reserve Academy in Ohio, one of the nation's premier boarding schools, from which he graduated in 2013 — worked as an undergraduate research assistant at two labs.

He also interned at Clean Wisconsin, an environmental health nonprofit.

"My project involved looking at the air emissions at coal plants in Wisconsin to see if they violated their air-quality permits. I found about 80 violations," said Hutner, who tabulated them into a spreadsheet for his managers and the organization's attorneys.

2. Hutner worked at the Environmental Resources Center, managed by the university and university extension.

"He's been doing some great work," interim co-director Jenna Klink said, adding that Hutner has been involved in a variety of projects used to evaluate the effectiveness of the university's environmental programming.

Among them, Hutner helped collect and analyze survey data from farmers and agricultural audiences that attend the North American Manure Expo each year.

3. Hutner has been active in the Ethical and Responsible Business Network since 2014.

Students learn about environmental sustainability programs. Then they team up with Wisconsin businesses on projects that will help put those ideas into practice.

This semester, "we helped a company choose meters for their energy and water use, and we also helped connect them with a Styrofoam recycling partner," Hutner said. "I really enjoy learning what challenges businesses have in implementing environmentally-friendly practices, and I really enjoy the teamwork that so many of our projects outside of school will require."

4. Hutner — who was born in Madison and lived there until his family moved to Champaign when he was 8 — enjoys running around Lake Mendota and browsing the farmers market.

"Madison's farmers market is huge," said Hutner, who stocks up on fresh veggies — and pastries. "It's the second-largest producers-only farmers market in the nation."

5. While Hutner likes the Midwest, he'd welcome an opportunity to work overseas — possibly helping people in developing countries plan, design and build a sustainable infrastructure.

"They have the opportunity to leapfrog polluting technologies and infrastructure," he said.