Bement man gets 9 years for bilking Urbana woman

URBANA — A Bement man who stole thousands of dollars from businesses and from people who hired him to do work that he never completed has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Jeremy Garrett, 36, for a single count of felony theft for stealing last August from a 61-year-old Urbana woman who was out about $1,340 for repairs to her mobile home that Garrett either failed to finish or made worse.

But Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar had several other people testify Tuesday about scams or outright thefts by Garrett in the last three years resulting in the loss to those victims of almost $23,000.

"Testimony in aggravation indicates quite frankly that Mr. Garrett is a con artist, over and over and over again," said Difanis, who spent more than an hour listening to the tales of Garrett victims.

"He lies to everyone. He lies to court services. He lies to the court. He lies to all his victims. This is an outrageous crime in a series of other outrageous crimes."

Among the losses Lozar brought to Difanis' attention through police testimony:

— A $13,500 loan made in 2015 by an elderly Champaign couple to Garrett, who had befriended the couple. He also was found to have forged a check for $2,600 that the couple said he must have taken from a checkbook while in their home in September 2015.

— Checks written in 2016 on a closed account at a Bement bank to Specialty Small Engine Services, Crawford Transmission and Scrubs Plus, all Champaign businesses, amounting to almost $3,000.

— Checks written in 2016 on the closed Bement bank account to attorney Baku Patel, Marathon Oil and AJ's Station, all Urbana businesses, amounting to more than $900.

— A fake cashier's check for $5,500 that Garrett gave a Decatur woman in 2016 to repay her for work for which she had paid in advance for him to build her a new garage.

— The $1,340 that Norma Sprague of Urbana lost when Garrett failed in 2016 to complete work that included installing a new garage door and dishwasher and fixing a ceiling fan and a pipe leak under her mobile home.

Sprague testified that Garrett's excuses for not doing the work were that supplies were back-ordered, that he couldn't work in the rain, that he had a relative in the hospital, that the relative subsequently died and that his sister's home was destroyed by a tornado and that he had to work on it instead.

Sprague said she became unemployed and had to take money out of savings to cover the losses caused by Garrett.

Donald Brown, a repairman who specializes in mobile home work, said he found and repaired a "major water leak" under Sprague's home that Garrett had apparently made worse by putting clamps and duct tape on a pipe.

To try to lessen Garrett's sentence, Champaign attorney Brian King had Garrett's father and stepfather testify. Both men said Garrett was a good father who entered into a downward spiral after meeting another woman in 2013 and getting a divorce in 2014.

Lozar argued for an eight-year prison sentence for Garrett, who had prior convictions for aggravated home repair fraud from 2014 and forgery from 2015. He called him a liar and argued that the public needed to be protected from him.

"He is taking advantage of everyone he can get to trust him," said Lozar, who added that many people go through divorce without committing financial crimes.

King asked the judge to consider probation for Garrett.

"He is not dangerous. Up until the last few years, he was productive," said King.

Garrett apologized to Sprague and his other victims.

"I've learned my lesson," he said, adding he had spent 15 days in jail and wanted no part of further incarceration. "I'm going to do what I have to do to take care of things. I'm sorry."

In return for Garrett's plea to theft in the case involving Sprague, Lozar agreed to dismiss two other felony cases of deceptive practices and to withdraw a petition to revoke his probation in the earlier aggravated home repair fraud in which that victim was out about $3,000 when Garrett failed to install hardwood floors for her.