Body, online safety on lesson plan this week at GR-F schools

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Brooke Ferber, the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center's prevention education coordinator, talks to third-graders about body safety Tuesday at Pine Crest Elementary School in Georgetown. Image

GEORGETOWN — In a classroom at Pine Crest Elementary, 24 third-graders burst into giggles and shrieks, then made a beeline for one of three signs.

Eighteen gathered around a "no" sign, four lined up in front of one that says "not sure" and two boys — still giggling — stood next to one that says "yes."

Guest speaker Brooke Ferber had just asked a question: Your older brother or cousin has just given you a noogie. Do you like it?

Another question: A stranger walks in the door. Are you going to run up and give him a hug?

"That's going to violate a lot of boundaries," said Ferber, happy to see everyone packed in around the "no" sign.

Ferber was conducting the activity on personal space and boundaries during a body-safety presentation, which she made in several classrooms at the Georgetown-Ridge Farm school district on Tuesday. The presentations will continue this week.

For the last seven months, the former Pine Crest teacher's aide has been working as the prevention education coordinator at the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center. The center, at 1630 Georgetown Road in Tilton, provides direct services to about 150 people each year.

Executive Director Marcie Sheridan pointed out that a staggering number are 17 years old and younger.

"It's around 70 percent," she said.

That's why, in addition to providing individual, group and family counseling and medical and legal advocacy services to victims of sexual assault, the center provides prevention education programming at schools, churches, businesses and organizations throughout Vermilion and Edgar counties and northern Clark County.

"It's a very important part of our work," Sheridan said of the educational component.

"Unfortunately, that's how the state budget impasse has hurt us the most," continued the director, who said state funding makes up about 50 percent of the nonprofit agency's revenues. Its annual budget is about $375,000.

When the state failed to pass a budget, the center was forced to cut staff, including the prevention education coordinator.

"We had to focus on the crisis response," said Sheridan, who was able to reinstate the position with stop-gap funds last October. "But really being able to prevent sexual assault from happening in the first place is just as important."

Each year, prevention education efforts reach 6,000 people, the majority of whom are preschool through high school-age youth. Ferber tailors her presentations for the age group. For example, elementary school students learn about body safety, bullying, even internet safety because more of them are getting online. Middle school, junior high and high school students learn about internet safety and unhealthy dating relationships.

On Tuesday, students watched a short cartoon video about a boy named Thaddeus, who doesn't know how to tell his parents he's being bullied at school. He meets two frogs, named "What" and "To Do;" an owl called "the Professor;" and others who also teach him about stranger danger, good and bad touches and the three most important things they should do if they've been hurt, are scared or feel uncomfortable.

"Say no, get away, tell someone," the students said in unison.

Later, Ferber presented students with different scenarios — a strange man at the park asks them to help him look for his lost puppy, or a strange woman at the store tells them their mom is hurt and they must come with her — and what to do.

Students demonstrated they remembered previous safety lessons — and had good instincts. If someone hurts you, "tell your parents, your teacher, your minister, your coach," another student said.

When online, "never give someone your address or phone number or password," a student said. "They could come to your house to find you ... or hack into your account and take all of your money."

Walk a mile in someone else's shoes for good cause

More than 150 people will slip into a pair of high heels — some size men's 15 — and take to the streets of downtown Danville on Saturday to raise awareness about sexual assault as well as money to help area victims.

The Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center's seventh annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes kicks off at 10 a.m. at Temple Plaza.

The event is open to men, women and children. Registration for the 1-mile walk is 9 to 9:45 a.m., and male participants can try on a selection of stilettos, wedges, open- and closed-toe shoes. People can also wear their own shoes.

A short program will begin at 9:45 a.m. Speakers include Mayor Scott Eisenhauer and a victim of sexual assault.

"The premise is you really don't understand what a person goes through unless you walk in their shoes," said Executive Director Marcie Sheridan.

Sheridan said sexual assault is oftentimes seen as "a woman's problem. We really need everyone to be involved in solving it. And this is a time for men to take a stand against sexual violence against women and children."

People can register until the start of the walk. The cost is $20 a person before the event, $25 that day or $15 for a member of a four-person team.

Sheridan hopes to raise at least $6,000 to $7,000, the amount that has been raised each year the past few years. All proceeds will fund the agency's services.