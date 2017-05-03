Flower sellers are ready to go, weather or not

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Longstanding members of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Flower Sale enjoy healthy foliage in Rosann Noel's greenhouse in Champaign. Pictured from left are Marilyn Parkhill, Pat Jensen, Jane Seiler, Sue Young, Suzanne Younger and Rosann Noel.

CHAMPAIGN — Suzanne Younger knows the Midwest well enough to understand she can't bank on warm and sunny weather the first weekend in May.

And she's seen it all through the years as one of the women responsible for putting on the Kappa Kappa Gamma Flower Sale, which will be staged for the 48th time beginning at noon Thursday at Indian Acres Swim Club.

Rain and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for this week's three-day sale, but Younger and crew aren't fretting.

"It's not great for getting people to come in off the streets, but we've been known to have snow and wear our winter coats," she said, "but the show goes on."

Over the years, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association has raised more than $89,000, with sales benefiting various local charities and organizations. This year's beneficiary: Cunningham Children's Home, which is working on an expansion.

The event came to be after three founding members — Ruth Miller, Barbara Houseworth and Marge Keith, all of whom have passed away — returned from a national convention and passed the idea along to their members.

"Forty-eight years later, we're still doing good work," Younger said.

The flower sale has evolved over the years — from being staged in five members' garages, to being spread across Champaign and Urbana, to being held at Indian Acres. Gibson City's Ropp Nursery is supplying the flowers, which will be brought in three truckloads on Thursday morning.

"We just have really dependable customers," said longtime Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae treasurer Pat Jensen. "We always have good sales."

Last year's sale generated about $5,000 for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. The biggest gift the group has given following a sale was $10,000, which went toward the Mills Breast Cancer Institute, named in honor of Linda Mills, a C-U businesswoman who died of the disease in 2006.

"So many of us were friends with Linda, and we tapped into her resources," Younger said. "That was our most exciting and most successful sale, monetarily speaking. Everyone we give the money to always seems to have a need."

Customers will have a wide range of flowers from which to choose, including geraniums, impatiens and patio gardens. But the important thing is the continued impact this event has on the community, organizers say.

"I generally don't express a feeling of pride when giving to something, but I generally do when it's not me, personally, and it's a group," Jensen said. "I'm really thankful that we had members years ago who came back from the convention with this idea, and it's been embraced, and we give to the community. I'm very pleased that we do it."

Flower power

What: Kappa Kappa Gamma's 48th annual flower sale

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Indian Acres Swim Club, 1 Arrow Road, C