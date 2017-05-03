The Health Reporter Is In: May 3, 2017

Submit questions for our Health Reporter here

Q: Is there any way to report hoarding at someone's house for the sake of their own health and safety? Who would you even report it to?

A: In Champaign County, you can file a report online with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

The district's administrator, Julie Pryde, will respond and pay a visit to the home, though only if the residents permits it, Pryde said. The authority of public health is pretty limited here, she said.

This visit can include an assessment with a caseworker, referrals for help and the offer of a harm-reduction strategy such as let's clear a path to the door for safe access or exit in the event of a fire, she said.

The public health district became the hoarding report-accepting agency this year since the University of Illinois School of Social Work held a meeting to address concerns in the community, Pryde said.

"It was one of those things, there were a lot of concern in the community and a lot of people had reports to make, but there was no place to make them," she said.

Some signs of hoarding disorder include the obvious one — mounds of clutter that have taken over the living spaces — along with an inability to throw things away, compulsive acquiring of more things (sometimes out of fear of running out or the inability to pass up freebies or bargains) and feelings of anxiety and embarrassment about other people entering the home.

It's important to know that in setting up a complaint system, nobody intends for people with hoarding disorder to become homeless as a result of a filed complaint, Pryde said.

"It's super-important to understand that no one who reports this and no one who is concerned about this wants the situation to be worse. We're basically just putting together whatever agency that seems to be relevant to see if there is something that can help," she said.

In the past few months, there have been about three hoarding complaints filed and nothing has been resolved in any of the cases, Pryde said. There aren't any quick fixes, "and we have to be very careful not to make the situation worse," she said.

If you're in doubt about whether what you've seen is hoarding or just plain messiness, public health has a series of pictures on its website that illustrate the difference.

Clicking on one of the pictures that are marked hoarding that should be reported will bring up the report form.

Find it at c-uphd.org under the popular pages down the right-hand side of the home page. Look under "submit a complaint" and "hoarding safety concern."