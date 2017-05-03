High School Confidential: Week 31

Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

Continuing a 63-year tradition, the senior class embarked for its trip to Washington, D.C., to visit landmarks, monuments and museums. Chaperones included teachers J.D Graham, Kelly Glennon, Kendall Huffman and Nathan Anastas as well as Principal Steffanie Seegmiller. Said Megan Hug: "I'm excited for the changing of the guard. I think it'll be a humbling experience."

— Mary Huffman

Arcola

On Friday, Arcola Elementary School honored high school students who do community service at the grade school. A luncheon was held to thank students for their time and dedication. On Sunday, the National Honor Society — sponsored by Jessica Launius — honored new inductees. Finally, seniors — including Sarah Haynes, Shelby Shafer, Verania Garza, Jose Garza, Valerie Kuhns, Gavin Coombe, Olivia Key, Alec Downs, Carlos Gonzalez, Mason Gentry, Myles Roberts, Hector Lozano and Yesenia Ramirez — received their cords to be worn at graduation.

— Claire Miller

Armstrong

Saturday's prom was put on by the juniors and held at the Linden in Rantoul. The theme: glitter and gold. The night started with dinner, the reading of senior wills and the dance, followed by coronation. The court included: Slade Bussard and Angela Sieberns, Tyler Cain and Courtney Fancil, Brandon Smith (king) and Holley Hambleton (queen), Trevor Elliott and Megan Koester and Jason Sollars and Riley Williams.

— Holley Hambleton

Bement

Saturday's prom king and queen were Paolo Kinsella and Lauren Gross. After-prom was held at the school as senior parents handed out prizes like TVs and an Amazon Tap.

— Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

On Thursday, nine students were inducted into the school's National Honor Society: senior Luke Steiner; juniors Ariel Burns, Grace Harris, Hailey Johnson and Marissa Oxendine; and sophomores Rilynn Botkin, Callie Gernand, Annie Nelson and Alivia Nuetzman. NHS is sponsored by English teacher Tracy Watson and now numbers 34 students.

— Jeanna Russell

Blue Ridge

On Thursday, the physics class went to Great America in Gurnee to study velocity among other things. On Friday, students went to the Heart of Illinois Conference Art Expo. Finally, a sign has been put on the crow's nest at the football field.

— Kaitlyn Stephens

Centen nial

Friday's annual Dance Marathon — which included games, food and music — raised $8,262.56 for St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.

— Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

At last weekend's performance of "Beauty and the Beast," senior Sierra Suter and junior Lauren Rawson shared the role of Belle while sophomore Josh Blomgren was the Beast. Prior to Saturday's afternoon show, the music program hosted a tea party for children to mingle with the characters in the show. The students, who began working on the project in January, put on four phenomenal shows.

— Emma Tuttle

Chrisman

Seniors took their class trip to Florida, making stops at Orlando, Tampa and Cocoa Beach to enjoy theme parks, the beach and an oceanside dinner.

— Briar Napier

Fisher

The school's FFA flower sale will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at the high school. Juniors and seniors in honors human biology will attend the ISU Independent Study Symposium on May 28. They have been working on their projects all year. The prom court includes Zach Griffith, Zachary Johnson, Tanner Liestman, Cale Zook, Brittney Enos, Hannah Hires, Grace Stalter and Cassidy Thomas. King and queen will be announced at the promenade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

— Hannah Hires

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

On Friday, the softball team hosted youth night at the game against Tri-Valley. Afterward, varsity players conducted a short Q&A session for the younger girls to quiz the high schoolers on a variety of subjects.

— Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

Last weekend's senior trip included a Friday visit to Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., and Saturday stops in Cincinnati, where the Hawks went to Sky Zone, Cincinnati Escape Room, King's Island and the Cincinnati Zoo. Class sponsors Scott Gerard and Lynette Kohlbecker led the group. The trip was planned by a committee of students including Cheyenne Evans, Abigail Stites, Lindsey Stokes, Ashley Bosch and Elisha Longfellow.

— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

The drama class performed "Bye Bye Birdie" last weekend. Lead roles included Krys Clevenger as Conrad Birdie, Sam Conway as Albert Peterson, Madelyn Peters as Rose Alvarez and Emily Black as Kim MacAfee. Several teachers had cameo performances, including secondary principal Linda Harris as the Town Mayor. Harris will be retiring as the principal after this year, but she will be teaching fifth grade at Judah in 2017-18.

— Allison Conway

Monticello

Students in Stephanie Young's anatomy class took a field trip to the Parkland cadaver lab. Taken aback at first, the students ended up having a good time while seeing a real-life example of everything they've studied.

— Jarron Roy

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Prom court winners were announced before the dance on Saturday. Pictured in the front row: prince Kody Harrison, princess Logan Knuth, queen Makenzie Schroeder and king Luis Rodriguez.

— Elisabeth Miller

Shiloh

Seniors were honored with scholarships as well as class and club awards at a banquet Tuesday.

— Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

At Saturday's prom, seniors Kolten Taylor and Mira McClain were voted king and queen. Said McClain: "My favorite part was getting drenched in the rain." Post-prom was held at the high school, where the theme was a Spartan Cruise.

— Zea Maroon

S t. Thomas More

International Week — an annual celebration of cultures and languages from all over the world — saw Spanish students Zumba dance to "El Coco No," the school participate in a World Rosary (praying in 11 languages), a quad-lingual Mass, henna during lunch, a cultural dress-down and a World Food Bazaar in which every continent was represented by foods brought in by STM families. Said senior Sean Parks: "I was able to educate myself and experience other cultures in a way that was interesting and fun."

— Emily Roth

Tuscola

Seniors Krupa Patel and Tyler Seip were crowned prom king and queen by 2016 past royalty Bryant Price and Halle McCrory at Saturday's event. Post-prom was held at Holiday World.

— Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

Space Prom took off Saturday despite unfavorable weather. A buffet-style dinner, a moon photo backdrop and a fireworks display highlighted the event organized by junior class officers, including StudCo President Mallika Luthar. Prom court was gender-neutral this year, with seniors Renata Herrera and Lark Moreno winning "space commanders" (traditionally prom king and queen). Best couple went to Paul D'Angelo and Lindsay Huang.

— Sankhya Hirani

Unity

On Friday, Unity Teen Titans are putting on their annual Mini Relay for Life at the high school — which is open to the community — to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Fundraising efforts also include selling ice cream from the Sidney Dairy Barn and a kickball tournament (the winning team gets $100).

— Leah Gateley

Villa Grove

Teachers and coaches helped prepare athletes representing Villa Grove at the Special Olympics. The team walked the hall on Thursday as the school cheered them on and "Eye of the Tiger" played over the intercom. High school athletes Liam Rickey and Caitlyn Waggle were ready to take on the Olympics before the event unfortunately got rained out.

— Karlee Reardon

Westville

Members of the Drama Club put on three 10-minute skits with rounds of binga — a version of bingo — between performances. Students participating included Santasia Elliott, Gavin Hoskins, Gracie Meister, Charlie Dumach, Nataniel Pollert , Allison Woods, Joshua Crowl, Bailei Lankster, Matthew Tucker and Garret Gehrt.

— Bailei Lankster