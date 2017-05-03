More rape charges filed against Savoy man

Photo by: Champaign County Jail David J. "D.J." Dunn

URBANA — Additional rape charges have been filed against an area first responder in the wake of findings that he allegedly gave an anesthetic to a man before assaulting him.

David J. "D.J." Dunn, 43, who listed an address in the 100 block of West Tomaras Avenue in Savoy, has been in the Champaign County Jail since April 2 in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis on Wednesday denied requests by both Dunn's attorney and the prosecutor to alter Dunn's bond.

Dunn was arrested a month ago and charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault for allegedly committing sex acts on an Urbana man who was attending a going-away party for Dunn on April 1 and 2 at Dunn's home.

On Wednesday, Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar added two Class X felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault against Dunn alleging that he committed sex acts on the man after he had given him ketamine, an anesthetic designed to inhibit pain, without the man's consent.

Lozar also added a Class 2 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging that Dunn fondled the man's sex organ after giving him ketamine.

Lozar told Difanis he had received urinalysis tests Monday that revealed the presence of ketamine in the alleged victim's system.

The prosecutor said he also learned late last week from Champaign County sheriff's investigators who examined Dunn's cellphone that video files had been deleted that showed Dunn engaging in sex acts with the younger man while the victim was "insensate" — that is, unable to feel anything.

Reviewing the preliminary facts for Difanis, Lozar said the alleged victim was a junior firefighter at the Savoy Fire Department. Dunn had been a captain there before resigning to take a full-time job in Alaska. He was packing to leave for Alaska on April 2 when he was arrested.

The night before, Lozard said, Dunn hosted a going-away party at his home that, at full swing, featured about 30 guests, many of them fellow first responders. The younger firefighter was among the guests and had consumed a lot of alcohol and became groggy, Lozar said.

"The defendant gave him an IV with an anti-nausea drug. The IV was to deal with it (the victim's condition) as a hangover cure," Lozar said.

Lozar said Dunn also admitted that he gave the victim Cialis, a drug intended to promote an erection, and that he engaged in the sex acts with him.

When the man woke later, Lozar said, he reported feeling disoriented and confused and told his girlfriend and a roommate that he believed he had been sexually assaulted. He was also dealing with the ongoing effect of the Cialis, the prosecutor said.

The man went to the hospital, where he gave the urine sample that later was found to contain the ketamine.

Lozar said Dunn admitted to investigators that he had access to ketamine but did not admit giving it to the man.

Lozar told the judge that the alleged victim reported he is not homosexual and did not consent to any sex acts with Dunn.

The charges that were initially filed against Dunn alleged that he committed the sex acts at a time when the man was unable to consent.

Urbana attorney Tom Bruno came to court Wednesday hoping to get Dunn's bond reduced so that Dunn could get out to spend time with his 90-year-old father, who is receiving hospice care in Arizona.

Although Dunn was leaving the community to take a fire chief job in Alaska, Bruno said Dunn had lived locally since 1992 when he came to the UI from Macomb as a student.

Bruno said Dunn was employed at a number of jobs, including part-time front desk clerk at the Urbana Police Department, teaching CPR and first aid to UI Police Training Institute students, paramedic for Pro Ambulance, Uber driver and Savoy firefighter.

From 2011 to 2014, Bruno said, Dunn worked as a travel nurse. And since 2014, he spent half of each month working as a flight nurse in Alaska and the other half back in Savoy, working at his various jobs.

Bruno said Dunn had never been arrested and was willing to surrender his passport.

Lozar asked Difanis to increase Dunn's bond to $1 million in the wake of the ketamine revelation and the additional evidence about the deleted cellphone video.

Without comment, Difanis declined to alter the bond from $500,000, meaning Dunn will have to post $50,000 in cash if he wants to be released before trial.

The judge ordered Dunn to surrender his passport to the county while his case is pending, and continued it to the June 27 pretrial call.

Dunn also agreed to cooperate with a state motion seeking samples of his DNA.

Lozar said that from what investigators have learned, there may have been as many as six people in Dunn's townhouse at the time of the alleged sex acts. He said they happened in Dunn's downstairs bedroom and that others were sleeping in other parts of his house.

The Class X felony charges filed Wednesday carry a potential prison sentence of between six and 30 years. And because the two counts allege different acts, if convicted, Dunn would have to serve sentences for them one after the other.

The charges that were initially filed on April 3 were Class 1 felonies, also carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction of between four and 15 years.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.