Teacher of the Week: Laura Bruce

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Laura Bruce reads 'Bread Comes to Life' to her kindergartners Tuesday at Carrie Busey Elementary School in Savoy.

Meet Laura Bruce, a kindergarten teacher at Carrie Busey Elementary who has no need for a personal desk in her classroom.

"I took it out to make more room for kindergarten," she said.

She says she has a passion for building relationships with students and their families, which fits in well with the theme at her school.

"Carrie Busey has the most compassionate and supportive community of teachers, families and students," she said.

What do your students like most about you? I asked my students this last week and got responses such as 'You're the best ever' and 'You give us snack.' I think it's the fun I put into learning.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I say 'Flat tire' and they all say 'Shhhhhhh.' It just sounds so funny and it always gets me to laugh with them.

Teaching supply you can't live without? Clipboard. I carry it all over the place and always take notes.

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? After the first few days of school I changed my hair and I had a student ask me, 'Where is Ms. Bruce?'

One of my favorite teachers growing up was: My preschool/kindergarten teacher, Ms. Maria.

Favorite hobby? Taking my dogs for walks or hikes.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of. I always love getting students working together in small groups to plan and create projects. I had students discuss topics they wanted to know more about and helped them with resources to research and present their information in their own unique and creative ways.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? Kindergarten is the foundation of their school career, so everything. They are so ready and eager to learn that everything is so exciting.

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? I love having time to connect with students and their families. Balancing time to do everything you want before the school year is over is difficult.

Social media you use most often? Instagram with my nieces.

What's your classroom pet peeve? Students being mean to each other.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? I would love to go back to Scotland and Ireland to see even more.

Latest you've stayed at school working? 11 p.m. or so.

What does your morning routine look like? At home I make sure I have my PB and J for lunch, coffee for the morning. I get to school early and make sure everything is up and running for the day, and then the morning starts buzzing with what went on the night before. In our class we always start with writing our names and how we feel that day. Our class is responsible for lunch counts and checking in for attendance. They have a variety of engaging activities they can work on while they have a few minutes to check in with friends.

Where did you go to college and why did you decide to get into education? I went to Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and had always been interested in working with young children. I decided my passion was for early childhood, and kindergarten is an amazing fit for me.

What's the best day of the week? Taco Tuesday, of course.

My favorite song is: "You Are My Sunshine."

If I weren't a teacher, I would be: Sad.

I'm always texting: Families from school.

If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see: The Beatles.

My favorite local restaurant is: Black Dog.

One item on my bucket list is: To ride in a hot-air balloon.