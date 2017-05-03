Updated: flash flood watch issued as more rain expected midweek
New 5/3/17 9:36 a.m.:
Ford and Iroquois counties have been added to the flash flood watch, in effect until Friday afternoon.
**
Original story 5/2/17:
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.
Two to 3.5 inches of rain are expected, and that will mean swelling of waterways and flooding of roads and fields. You should not drive or walk over a flooded area, and bring your outdoor items inside.
