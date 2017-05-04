Area history, May 4, 2017

Today is Thursday, May 4, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the Hidy Manufacturing Co. of Anderson, Ind., a company that made fire extinguishers, was moving to Champaign, according to an announcement at a meeting of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce. Control of the company had recently been acquired by Champaign interests, and plans were underway to move the factory.

In 1967, bills to scrap Illinois' 12-year-old anti-communist oath for state officials and employees were midway through the legislative cycle after approval by the House. A bill sponsored by Rep. Clyde Choate, a Congressional Medal of Honor winner in World War II, would require state officials and employees to swear to uphold the federal and state constitutions.

In 2002, state Rep. Rick Winkel, R-Champaign, heaped praise on the local Regional Education Alternative for Developing Youth program, or READY. "This program really works, and it makes the improvements we hope it would make," he said.