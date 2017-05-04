Attack on girlfriend, possession of handgun net 6 years

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Keith Marrissette, 28, of Champaign, sentenced Wednesday, May 3, 2017, to six years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular invasion and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted attacking his girlfriend in a car and possessing a weapon has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Keith Marrissette, 28, who listed an address in the 1000 block of West Maple Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to vehicular invasion and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said about 9:30 a.m. that Tuesday, the girlfriend got a ride to her home on Springfield Avenue in Champaign from a male co-worker. She asked him to wait in the car, then went in, and came back out with Marrissette in pursuit, yelling at her and the male driver.

The man tried to leave after Marrissette threw something at the car, damaging it.

Rietz said Marrissette then yanked open the girlfriend's car door and hit her in the face.

The male driver got out of the car to confront Marrissette and Marrissette threatened to get a gun. The man and the girlfriend took off.

Marrissette was located at Prairie and Columbia streets. In his path of flight, at a home in the 300 block of Prairie Street, police found a 9 mm gun that they were able to link to him, Rietz said.

Marrissette received six years in prison on each of the crimes, to be served at the same time.

Rietz said he had a 2004 juvenile adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and adult convictions for misdemeanor domestic battery and violation of an order of protection with different victims, and a 2014 conviction from McLean County for possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance.