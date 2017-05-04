Busey vice chairman: County's financial forecast still strong

CHAMPAIGN — Despite the lack of a state budget, the local economy remains solid, and the University of Illinois continues to shape its future in its 150th year.

That's the word from Busey Bank Vice Chairman Ed Scharlau, who'll present his annual state-of-Champaign County financial report to a packed house this morning at the I Hotel and Conference Center.

He typically presents a pretty picture at Busey's annual economic seminar, but he backs his outlook up with numbers.

Retail sales, home construction, UI enrollment and the county's population have all been growing over the past three years, and Scharlau expects each to be up again this year.

"I like to keep it simple, so when people walk out, they can say, 'Wow, our population's going up, our retail sales are looking pretty good, maybe things aren't as bad as I think they are,'" Scharlau said in advance of today's speech.

Education and health care continue to be the major employers in the county:

— Between the UI, Parkland College and the various school districts, more than 17,000 people are employed in education.

— In 2016, UI payroll reached $1 billion, though that is expected to drop in 2017 because of the impact of the state budget.

— UI enrollment is growing, and at 44,800, it is the seventh-largest for a public campus nationwide.

Meanwhile, Parkland celebrated 50 years last year. Scharlau estimates that in that time, more than 300,000 people have taken classes at Champaign's community college.

After education, health care is the county's second-largest job provider, with more than 8,000 employees.

The combination provides a strong base for the county, Scharlau said.

There's "no other city in downstate Illinois that has the research and the development that we have going on here," he said. "And then you start thinking of all the spin-off jobs."

Retail sales have been increasing steadily, from $2.737 billion in 2015 to $2.765 billion in 2016.

"Think of the impact on retail sales and hotel occupancy with Ebertfest, the marathon, Garth Brooks and many other events," Scharlau said.

Agriculture also continues to play a big role in the local economy. Last year, agricultural output increased — from $366 million in 2015 to $382 million in 2016 — as a result of better-than-expected yields for corn and soybeans.

For corn, Champaign County had an average yield of 210 bushels per acre, above the trend line. Scharlau is projecting lower yields in 2017, closer to the trend line, and thus a lower output of $337 million.

With the solid economy, people have been moving to Champaign County.

Since the 2010 Census, the county has added an estimated 7,338 people, growing from 201,081 to 208,419.

"Champaign County is showing good, steady growth," he said. "We're probably the only county in downstate Illinois that is showing growth."

Of the new homes built in 2016 in the county, 170 were in Champaign, 91 in Mahomet, 72 in Savoy and 26 in Urbana.

"Mahomet's growing like gangbusters," Scharlau said.

This will be the 65th Busey economic seminar; about 500 people are expected to attend.

Notable numbers

Among the statistics Ed Scharlau plans to share at Busey's annual state-of-the-county economic seminar this morning:

— 13 cents: For every dollar spent in Champaign County, that's what goes toward vehicles and gas.

— 11 percent: How much area home sales increased from 2015 to 2016.

— $173,514: The average price for a home sold in March 2017, up 6.4 percent from March 2016.

— 4.4 percent: Where the county unemployment rate now stands, down from 5.4 a year ago.

— 104.3: The UI Flash Index reading for April, indicating modest growth for the state. Anything above 100 shows the economy is expanding.