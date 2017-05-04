Champaign man gets probation for domestic battery

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jansen McNeal, 23, of Champaign, sentenced Wednesday, May 3, 2017, to two years probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to domestic battery, a misdemeanor, in connection with a March 8 fight he engaged in with a Champaign woman.

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he hit a woman has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Jansen McNeal, 23, who listed an address in the 4000 block of Copper Ridge Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to domestic battery, a misdemeanor, in connection with a March 8 fight he engaged in with a Champaign woman.

In exchange for his plea to the misdemeanor charge, a more serious charge of aggravated domestic battery was dismissed.

McNeal was arrested on April 20 at a home on West Church Street in Urbana.

The METRO SWAT unit had surrounded the home in search of another man who was wanted on a weapons offense.

That other man, Robert E. Moore, 30, of Urbana, and McNeal eventually came out of the house after police shouted through bullhorns at them for a while.

In early January, McNeal was sentenced to a year in prison for unlawful use of weapons after he pleaded guilty to carrying a gun into the Canopy Club, 708 S. Goodwin Ave., U, on Feb. 19, 2016.

At the time of his arrest for that offense, he was on parole for another conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.