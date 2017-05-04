Fire damages Champaign mobile home
CHAMPAIGN — Fire damaged a double-wide mobile home in north Champaign on Thursday afternoon and displaced a resident.
A passerby saw a fire at 25 Linden Drive in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park at 1:45 p.m. and called for help. The occupant was not home.
A release from Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters could see fire coming from a window and smoke coming from the eaves.
The fire, which was contained to the kitchen, was out in 15 minutes.
Smith said the cause is undetermined but damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $42,500.
