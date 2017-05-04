Franklin Middle School scholastic bowl team headed to state
CHAMPAIGN — Franklin Middle School's scholastic bowl team is one of the best in the state.
The group of 15 middle-schoolers are headed to the state competition on Friday after winning both the regional and sectional championships this past week. The team won sectionals Monday night after a three-way tie, winning the match by just one question, according to Franklin Principal Sara Sanders.
"It was a competitive and rewarding bout," she said.
The team is led by Tracey Jones, a sixth grade math teacher at Franklin. Members are:
— Sixth graders: Wade Schact, Tracy Li, Sarah Guo and Elizabeth Su.
— Seventh graders: Elijah Song, Andrew Lin, Leyna Tran, Audrey Larson, Kevin Chen and Zhaohan Su.
— Eighth graders: Nick Seraphin, Prithika Ravi, Jake Seraphin, Brennen Easter and Tyler Johns.
