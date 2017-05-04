I-57 clear after jackknifed semi removed near Pesotum
|
UPDATE 1:45 p.m.
The scene has been cleared and all lanes are open.
PESOTUM - Illinois State troopers are urging motorists to be careful on Interstate 57 near Pesotum where a semitrailer tractor truck jackknifed about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
The driving lane is open and traffic can get through but the passing lane is closed.
Please use caution when traveling through this area while recovery operations are underway.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.