I-57 clear after jackknifed semi removed near Pesotum

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

The scene has been cleared and all lanes are open.

PESOTUM - Illinois State troopers are urging motorists to be careful on Interstate 57 near Pesotum where a semitrailer tractor truck jackknifed about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The driving lane is open and traffic can get through but the passing lane is closed.

Please use caution when traveling through this area while recovery operations are underway.