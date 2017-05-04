Next Generation students take first place in ExploraVision contest
CHAMPAIGN — Two Next Generation seventh-graders were named first-place national winners in the annual ExploraVision contest, which asks students to explore what new technology might exist in 20 years.
Lawrence Zhao and Dina Hashash came up with BioKT, a watch that uses sensors to harvest your kinetic and thermal energy. It could then use that energy to charge a phone low on battery.
The team had already been named one of 24 regional winners. As the first-place national winners for the grades 7 to 9 age group, they will be honored June 7-10 in Washington, D.C., and each receive a U.S. EE Savings Bond worth $10,000 at maturity.
For the competition, sponsored by Toshiba and the National Science Teachers Association, Zhao and Hashash wrote an 11-page paper, created a 3-D model of the watch, made a short video and put that all on a website they designed.
