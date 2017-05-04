Next phase of Carle at the Fields earns plan commission's OK

CHAMPAIGN — The city's plan commission on Wednesday unanimously approved new, preliminary plans for a subdivision near the Carle at the Fields development that are now set to go to the full city council for a final sign-off.

Champaign City Council members will discuss the plans at their May 16 meeting. The subdivision in question is on Staley Road north of Curtis Road near the Curtis/Interstate 57 interchange.

According to a report from the city's planning department, one phase of the new plans calls for medical offices and a 10-foot-wide community trail for pedestrians and bikers extending north from the east side of Staley. The other phase includes a hotel, retail and upper-story residential uses.

There will be 13 lots overall — two used for detention purposes and 11 for office and commercial. These lots don't dip into the nearby Gateway Exchange development area, which is on the east side of I-57.

The subdivision area is subject to the Curtis Road Interchange master plan, which was updated in 2016; the 2017 Curtis Road Interchange Area Overlay District; and the 2016 Carle at the Fields Annexation Agreement, according to the report.

The annexation agreement requires the planting of trees and addition of street lights along roads, as well as the creation of a new portion of Fields South Drive north from Curtis — all of which will be financed and built by Carle. The agreement also requires traffic signals and a sanitary sewer interceptor, which the city will help Carle pay for.

Council members previously approved the first phase of the $75 million Carle at the Fields development, which will contain Carle and Health Alliance administrative offices, a retail center with coffee shops and restaurants, space for future health care facilities, and 72,000 square feet of outdoor gathering space.

Construction on the first phase started last year, and employees are slated for relocation by the end of this year.