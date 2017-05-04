Obama tease, Offerman bump: UI commencement a hot ticket

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Emily Demick, a University of Illinois sophomore who works the Illini Union's Event Services desk, fans out a few of this year's commencement tickets.

URBANA — Whether it was the early Obama anticipation or the Offerman bump, commencement is a big draw at the University of Illinois this year.

Students have already picked up more than 33,000 tickets for the May 13 graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium, where the keynote speaker will be actor and humorist Nick Offerman. A 1993 UI graduate, Offerman is best-known for his role as bureaucrat Ron Swanson in the NBC series "Parks and Recreation."

"I'm a big fan," said UI senior Heidy Garcia, who picked up 12 tickets Wednesday at the Illini Union. "I watch a lot of 'Parks and Rec.' His comedy is amazing."

Last year, the UI distributed about 25,000 tickets for speaker Jeff Huber, a UI alumnus and former Google executive who now heads the startup Grail, which is working to develop a blood test to detect cancer early.

Not all 33,000-plus will likely show up. Historically, about 65 percent of the tickets distributed end up being used, said Laura Wilhelm-Barr, director of special events for the campus. Last year, about 16,000 people — graduates and guests — attended commencement, she said.

Capacity for the ceremony is 35,300. The east stands aren't used, as the stage faces west. The west main stands hold about 10,000 people, plus another 3,700 in the balcony. Overflow crowds will use the 10,000 seats in the horseshoe at the south end and another 5,000 in the north stands.

Though she didn't have figures readily available, Wilhelm-Barr said the biggest commencement crowd may have been Hillary Clinton in 1994, when commencement was held in two ceremonies at what was then the Assembly Hall). Astronaut and UI alumnus Mike Hopkins drew a big audience in 2014, the first year it was held at Memorial Stadium, with about 17,000 graduates and guests, she said.

Students rushed to pick up tickets for the 2017 commencement when they first became available after spring break and the campus' invitation to former President Barack Obama was still pending.

"It hadn't been announced who the speaker was, and a lot of people were holding on to the hope that it was Obama," said junior Caitlyn Schneeman, working at the Illini Union's events ticket window Wednesday. "People were coming to our desk asking, 'Do you know who it is? Is it Obama?' I was like, 'I don't think it's Obama.'"

Interest spiked again after the Offerman announcement April 25, which was a big draw on social media. On Facebook, his video greeting to graduates reached 887,000 people and was viewed more than 380,000 times. The tweet announcing the news reached 57,000.

Garcia wasn't sure whether she was going — even to hear Obama — until she found out Offerman was speaking.

"A lot of people are going because Nick Offerman is coming. They've seen him on TV; it's a prominent name," said graduate student Yasir Siddiqi, who also works in the events office. He attended last year's ceremony when he received his bachelor's degree and will go again this year to get his master's — and hear Offerman.

Huber's speech was "really good" last year, he said, "but he wasn't a mainstream, popular name."

Some students have picked up 100 tickets, and five took 50 or more, Schneeman said. But Wilhelm-Barr said those are likely students getting tickets for their entire fraternity or sorority.

Ticket traffic has slowed in recent days, as most people have solidified their plans by now, Wilhelm-Barr said.

UI senior Atika Nurul-Fatin, who picked up tickets Wednesday, said she had planned to go to commencement regardless, to show her parents the difference between a commencement ceremony in the United States and one back home in Malaysia.

But Offerman is a big draw.

"I like his charisma, the way he talks," she said.

Likewise, senior Sam Eickstedt was going to get tickets anyway for his family, which is coming in from Massachusetts. But he's excited about the speech.

"Oh yeah. I've watched 'Parks and Rec,'" he said. "He's kind of like a pop-culture — I don't want to say phenomenon, but he's definitely on the scene."