Top of the Morning, May 4, 2017
Jeff Crowe didn't have to go through the hassle many did in March in trying to secure Garth Brooks tickets on a website that had crashed.
The retired Air Force master sergeant was notified by the folks at the Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education that he had been chosen as the local veteran to be treated to Brooks' Sunday show at State Farm Center by Cleveland resident Bubba Strauss, a Brooks superfan who has been treating local veterans to shows throughout the current tour.
"I was like, 'What is going on?'" Crowe said about when he first heard the news.
Strauss, who has now been to 38 Brooks concerts, took Crowe to dinner on Saturday and Sunday before they watched Brooks' fourth and final show at State Farm Center from the seventh row.
"It was unbelievable, such a great time," Crowe said. "It was totally unexpected. It's something you can't really put into words. Even if you're not a country and western fan, the showmanship that he puts on is just phenomenal."
Crowe isn't as big a Brooks fan as Strauss. But he appreciated the gesture.
"He really outdid himself, a lot more than I expected," Crowe said.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.