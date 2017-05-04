Top of the Morning, May 4, 2017

Photo by: Provided Garth Brooks superfan Bubba Strauss of Cleveland, left, and his guest, Air Force veteran Jeff Crowe, hold their posters at Brooks' concert Sunday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Jeff Crowe didn't have to go through the hassle many did in March in trying to secure Garth Brooks tickets on a website that had crashed.

The retired Air Force master sergeant was notified by the folks at the Chez Family Foundation Center for Wounded Veterans in Higher Education that he had been chosen as the local veteran to be treated to Brooks' Sunday show at State Farm Center by Cleveland resident Bubba Strauss, a Brooks superfan who has been treating local veterans to shows throughout the current tour.

"I was like, 'What is going on?'" Crowe said about when he first heard the news.

Strauss, who has now been to 38 Brooks concerts, took Crowe to dinner on Saturday and Sunday before they watched Brooks' fourth and final show at State Farm Center from the seventh row.

"It was unbelievable, such a great time," Crowe said. "It was totally unexpected. It's something you can't really put into words. Even if you're not a country and western fan, the showmanship that he puts on is just phenomenal."

Crowe isn't as big a Brooks fan as Strauss. But he appreciated the gesture.

"He really outdid himself, a lot more than I expected," Crowe said.