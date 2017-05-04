Updated: flash flood warning issued for East Central Illinois

The heavy rains have led to a flash flood warning for most of East Central Illinois until 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The warning does not include Ford or Iroquois counties.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen, and another inch or two of rain will be possible. Flash flooding is already occurring on county roads in southern Moultrie County and more flash flooding is expected.



In Champaign County, emergency management officials said some rural roads are flooded. Some of the flooded roads have barricades, while others do not. You should not drive over a flooded road.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch remains in effect for most of East Central Illinois through Friday morning. A flood watch remains in effect for Ford and Iroquois counties through Friday afternoon.