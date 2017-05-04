UPDATED: Rural schools dismissing because of water on roads

Photo by: Jamie Hennigh/courtesy Flooding outside of Heritage High School in Broadlands on Thursday, May 4, which caused the school to dismiss early.

4:57 p.m. Thursday:



The city of Villa Grove has put in place a curfew Thursday night due to flooding. You're asked to not be out from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



4 p.m. Thursday:

As the flash-flood warning for East Central Illinois expired, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for all area counties except Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt. The warning runs until 3:45 p.m. Friday.

* * *

11:05 A.M.:

CATLIN/JAMAICA – Salt Fork schools are dismissing early today due to potential flooding of rural roads, according to school officials.

Superintendent Phil Cox said Brian Allensworth, principal of Salt Fork South Elementary School and the junior high observed rising water starting to cover the roads in the Sidell and Indianola areas in the southern part of the school district.

“We anticipate it's going to get worse as the day goes on,” Cox said.

Cox said the district is following its typical early-release times with the high school and junior high school dismissing at 11:05 a.m., and both elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Junior high school students from Catlin will be shuttled back to the north campus, where they typically get on and off the bus, as normal.

If a bus driver isn't able to deliver a child to his or her home due to flooding, Cox said the child will be returned to the school.

“We will supervise them here until we can find a way to get them home,” he said.

He added that any parents who want to pick up their children immediately can.

— Noelle McGee

* * *

Orginial story:

Heavy rains have led to a flash flood warning for most of East Central Illinois until 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The warning does not include Ford or Iroquois counties.

Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen, and another inch or two of rain will be possible. Flash flooding is already occurring on county roads in southern Moultrie County and more flash flooding is expected.

In Champaign County, emergency management officials said some rural roads are flooded. Some of the flooded roads have barricades, while others do not. You should not drive over a flooded road.

The rain has also caused several school districts to dismiss early. Click here for a list.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch remains in effect for most of East Central Illinois through Friday morning. A flood watch remains in effect for Ford and Iroquois counties through Friday afternoon.