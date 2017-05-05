Area congressmen rejoice in passage of health care bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Central Illinois Congressmen Rodney Davis and John Shimkus celebrated passage of the House Republicans' American Health Care Act, while Democrats and even Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner warned of concerns about the legislation.

Davis, whose 13th Congressional District includes Champaign-Urbana, and Shimkus, whose 15th District includes Danville, Rantoul and counties south of Champaign-Urbana, said they had opposed former President Obama's Affordable Care Act for seven years and were glad to see the beginning of the effort to repeal it.

"For seven years, I've fought to repeal all of Obamacare's mandates, middle class taxes, abortion subsidies, insurance-company bailouts and unaffordable, one-size-fits-all health insurance plans," said Shimkus, whose district is the most conservative in Illinois. "I also assured my constituents that our replacement would include protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. My vote today does all of the above.

"Passage of the American Health Care Act is a win for President Trump, but more importantly, it's a win for the millions of Americans who are forced to buy a product they can't afford to use. The AHCA will empower states to offer, and patients to choose from, a broader range of affordable insurance plans that better fit each individual and family's unique needs."

Davis said he thinks the change will improve health care for millions of people, and he doesn't fear political fallout from the bill.

"Not at all. I think the policies are good," he said. "The policies that we implemented are going to help the existing 29 million people who still don't have health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act when the law clearly says that they have to. And we have another 31 million more that have coverage they can't afford to use."

Davis, whose district is much more politically moderate than Shimkus', said he has "lived up to the commitment to the voters who sent me here to address the problems with the Affordable Care Act. We think we've put a really good plan together."

He said the legislation wasn't "rushed," and he dismissed charges that the Congressional Budget Office hadn't been able to update its assessment of the legislation.

"The CBO scored the initial bill, and all that was offered were some amendments," he said. "But whatever the CBO says is not infallible."

Davis noted the CBO underestimated savings from the farm bill he helped write two years ago.

"I expect that the policies that we'll implement with this bill and with further legislation will continue to drive down the cost of health care and still do things that are very important to me, like cover pre-existing conditions," he said.

Coverage of pre-existing conditions will continue, he insisted.

"I've been explaining this to my constituents and in the news media and what we believe this bill will do. We've been contrasting the false information that we've seen out there on this bill that is supposed to be taking pre-existing conditions away," Davis said. "You know that that's personal for me. My wife's an 18-year cancer survivor, and I'm not going to vote for a bill that doesn't have layers of protections for pre-existing conditions, and the amendment that we made actually adds more protections, and I'm excited about that."

But Rauner said the GOP bill "continues to be of deep concern to our administration" and said he hoped for a better outcome in the Senate.

"Recent changes did not address fundamental concerns about the bill's impact on the 650,000 individuals that are part of our Medicaid expansion population, nor have those changes eased the concerns of the 350,000 people in the individual market who are dealing with skyrocketing premiums and fewer choices," Rauner said.

The governor said he would "continue to voice our concerns as the law moves to the Senate."

He called the ACA "seriously flawed" and said it "should be changed. Difficult as the task has proven, we are hopeful that our federal lawmakers will continue to work hard to get this right for the people of Illinois and our nation."

Meanwhile, potential opponents of Shimkus and Davis in the 2018 election condemned their votes.

"I'm stunned. This going to hurt people," said Carl Spoerer of Mahomet, a Democrat who has already declared his candidacy in Shimkus' district. "This is a political statement, but we're dealing with life and death for underprivileged people, people with pre-existing conditions. In the short time that I've been running, I've met seven people who have told me that if the ACA goes away, either they or their spouse would die."

Dr. David Gill, a Bloomington physician who hopes to challenge Davis next year, called the legislation "a tax break for the millionaires and billionaires wrapped in a terrible health care bill, which strips insurance coverage from tens of millions of Americans."

Gill acknowledged that "Obamacare has its problems," but said that he "has the expertise to fix them."

And state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, hit Davis for claiming that the House bill does not weaken provisions regarding pre-existing conditions.

Ammons, who last month announced that she was forming an exploratory committee for a potential run for Congress in Davis' district, issued a statement saying that Davis voted "for a bill that allows states to opt out of a provision that prevents insurance companies from charging people more for pre-existing conditions."

"If this bill becomes law, people who have 'pre-existing conditions,' such as pregnancy, high blood pressure, asthma or cancer, will be at risk of being charged more for their health care," she said.

The measure approved Thursday in the House allows states — which regulate health insurance — to ask to opt out of the requirement on pre-existing conditions. It also permits states to set up "high-risk insurance pools" that would cover people with pre-existing conditions who find it too hard to get insurance and provides a federal subsidy to help pay for the pools. But opponents say high-risk pools haven't worked before.

Davis insisted again that "Obamacare is collapsing, and we have a duty to our constituents to pass a solution.

"It's incredibly disappointing that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle — many of whom have acknowledged the law's failures — refuse to be part of a solution for their constituents who will likely get another notice at the end of the year telling them their premiums have increased yet again or the plan they have no longer exists."

Democrats noted, though, that they had no role in the drafting of the American Health Care Act, which was rewritten in the last month from a version that had collapsed amid GOP infighting in late March.