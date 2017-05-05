Champaign neighborhood services director heading to California
CHAMPAIGN — Neighborhood Services Director Kevin Jackson announced his resignation Thursday, effective later this month.
Jackson is leaving to become deputy manager of Long Beach, Calif., according to a press release from Champaign city staff. A nationwide search for his replacement will commence this summer.
After coming to Champaign from Glendale, Ariz., Jackson worked as neighborhood services director for nine years.
"I am humbled and honored to have been a part of so many community-enhancing projects and accomplishments," Jackson said in the press release. "This community has given so much to my family and I that it will be bittersweet to say goodbye."
During his time in the job, Jackson oversaw the Bristol Place neighborhood redevelopment project, expansion of registered neighborhood groups, creation of the Homeowner Association Leaders Network and increased code-enforcement strategies, among other things.
