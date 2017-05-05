City of Champaign Township assessor retiring early

Photo by: Provided City of Champaign Township Assessor Brian Christie is set to retire July 1, six months before his term ends.

CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Brian Christie will be stepping down from his position six months before the end of his term.

Christie will be retiring early, effective July 1. His successor, former city council member Paul Faraci, was elected in April but doesn't start until Jan. 1.

The city council unanimously voted this week to have Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom work on appointing Deputy Assessor LaDonna Kaiser as interim assessor. It will vote on the final deal June 6; if approved, Kaiser would serve as interim assessor from July 1 to Dec. 31.

Quarnstrom said Kaiser has 25 years of experience in the township and she is a Republican — a requirement by statue since Christie was also a Republican. He said Kaiser would receive the same salary as Christie if she's appointed.

"It'll be about as smooth as you can make a transition," Quarnstrom said.