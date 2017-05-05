Clergy Corner, May 5, 2017

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette The Rev. Andy Adams stands in a familiar setting — the place where he gives his sermons — at Quest United Methodist Church in Urbana, which he founded in 2004. He is leaving at month's end to be pastor at Troy United Methodist Church in Madison County.

Tough to predict what will lead off Andy Adams' legacy: the fact that he founded a church (Urbana's QUEST UNITED METHODIST, in 2004) or found an actual building for that church to call home (at 2004 Philo Road, in 2013).

For those eight-and-a-half years in between, you never knew where Adams & Co. would show up for Sunday services.

"We met at the now-demolished Park Inn for two years, the old Holiday Inn on North Lincoln Avenue for three and Next Generation School off of Windsor Road for three-and-a-half," he says. "Along the way, we also worshiped at the Savoy 16, Lake of the Woods, the Independent Media Center in Urbana, the Urbana Civic Center, CityView at the Illinois Terminal downtown, Crystal Lake Park and other places I'm sure I've forgotten about."

What started as a congregation of around 100 has grown into a loyal 230, following a merger with GRACE UNITED METHODIST, forming QUEST: A COMMUNITY OF GRACE.

"These people are the real deal," Adams says. "They love God and they love people, and I have no doubt they will continue to grow and make a positive impact in our community and world."

Which is what makes this next part all the more emotional for the Bloomington-born Adams, who came to the UI as an undergrad in 1995, met wife Amy Jo at NEW HORIZON UMC, celebrated the birth of son Andrew here in 2007, and brought adopted daughter Anna Tian Ci to C-U from China in 2010. Now, on the verge of turning 40, he's been appointed to pastor at TROY UMC in Madison County — "a Cubs fan stepping into the heart of Cardinal nation," he jokes.

His last Sunday as pastor here will be May 28. Then he gives way to the Rev. Casey Taylor, who's moving here from BEULAH UMC, near Sumner.

"It makes it easier to say goodbye knowing that Rev. Taylor, a highly gifted pastor, will be following me," Adams says. "But it will be emotional. I wear my emotions on my sleeve all the time, so it will be hard to share my last words with our church that day."

May is a month of other comings and goings on the area religion scene. Here's a peek at a few other highlights this month.

7th: It's blessing of the graduates day at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CAMPUS CENTER, and Jonathan Young's first Sunday as parish music director at HOLY CROSS. Young, who's pursuing his Ph.D. in musical arts at the UI, has been music director and organist at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN OF URBANA since 2014.

10th: From the producer that made music for Prince, Madonna, Aretha and many more comes Leon Timbo, who'll bring his soulful, folksy act to Urbana's STONE CREEK CHURCH for a 6:30 p.m. performance. Happening at the same time 26 miles away: TUSCOLA UMC will host famed Russia-based vocal group Lyra's only stop on a 39-cities-in-37-days Midwest tour.

12th to 14th: A diploma isn't the only keepsake awaiting some members of the UI's Class of '17. At three weekend services starting at 5 p.m. Friday (in Spanish), ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC NEWMAN CENTER will call out graduating members' names one by one and present them with a medal of the church's namesake saint.

14th: Gibson City moms are in for twice the treat. At morning Mothers Day services, NEW BEGINNINGS CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP will debut its congregant-generated video — the title: My Mom's Better Than Your Mom; the gist: "it's a chance for people brag on their moms," Pastor Nick Carlson says. Then, churchgoers will hit every business in town, delivering flowers to all the working moms.

20th: After two months of renovations, GEORGETOWN UMC's fellowship hall reopens in time for a Vermilion County favorite — the church's community luncheon, which in eight years has fed more than 15,000 mouths.

20th: Time to head back home for a dozen members of Mission Possible, the moniker for the team of FIRST PRESBYTERIAN OF CHAMPAIGN do-gooders who hit the road to help others. They'll spend a week helping out at Camp Carew, near Carbondale, continuing a proud annual tradition that started a quarter-century ago with a mission trip to Alaska's Sheldon Jackson College.

21st: May being Bike Month, GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN's annual church picnic will have a "pedal-for-a-purpose" theme, Pastor Tom Hillertz says: "We will raise money by asking people to pledge funds to bike riders of all ages who will be ride around Centennial Park." The goal: to raise $50,000 for Lutheran Social Services.