Cursing at judge costs Rantoul man

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jack Cardwell

URBANA — A rural Rantoul man who suggested loudly to a judge in court that the jurist engage in a sex act — not exactly in those words — faces up to six months in the county jail.

Judge John Kennedy held Jack Cardwell, 25, of the 100 block of Fountain Valley, in direct criminal contempt of court Friday after Cardwell expressed displeasure about his case in a rather coarse manner. Kennedy set his sentencing for Tuesday afternoon.

The contempt finding came after Kennedy had arraigned Cardwell for unlawful restraint and domestic battery in connection with acts that allegedly occurred with his 24-year-old girlfriend at their mobile home on Thursday.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher gave a summary of what allegedly happened so that Kennedy could set Cardwell's bond.

Fletcher said a sheriff's deputy's report said that Cardwell's girlfriend told Cardwell she was being deployed and he didn't believe her, which led to a verbal argument that turned physical.

Cardwell allegedly grabbed the woman in a bear hug and held her wrists so she couldn't move. She pleaded with him to let her go so she could check on her children. He did, then allegedly followed her into the bedroom, threw her on the bed and threatened her with a raised fist.

Instead of hitting her, he allegedly punched a hole in the wall, Fletcher said.

Hearing those allegations and Cardwell's prior convictions for driving under the influence, driving under revocation, obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia, Kennedy then set Cardwell's bond at $25,000, ordered him to have no contact with the victim and to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Cardwell took his seat and Kennedy began the next case but Cardwell loudly muttered a phrase commenting on his case that got Kennedy's attention.

Kennedy then had Cardwell brought back before the video camera at the satellite jail and increased his bond to $250,000, prompting yet another expletive from Cardwell directed at Kennedy.

The judge then found him in direct criminal contempt and told him to be back in court Tuesday for sentencing.

Cardwell is set to be back for a probable cause hearing on his underlying criminal charges May 23.