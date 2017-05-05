Man charged in home invasion, attack

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Phillip Harris

URBANA — A man who said he lived with the mother of his children in Urbana has been charged with home invasion in connection with an alleged attack on her early Friday.

Phillip Harris, 28, was arraigned Friday in connection with an incident that happened at the woman's apartment in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue earlier that morning.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Harris and the woman have two children in common but have been separated about a year while he was living near Detroit.

About 1:20 a.m., he came to her apartment and got angry when he found another man there.

The woman got him to step into the hallway and she shut the door. Fletcher said Harris then forced it open, damaging the door and the lock.

As she tried to call police, he grabbed her phone and threw it against the wall, Fletcher said. Harris then allegedly hit the woman in the chest several times, put his hands around her neck and squeezed. Fletcher said the couple's 6-year-old son witnessed part of the attack.

Harris was found later by Champaign police on Bloomington Road and arrested.

Judge John Kennedy ordered Harris to have no contact with the woman or her address and to wear a GPS monitor. He set Harris' bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court June 28.