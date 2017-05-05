Savoy man who admitted Gilman holdup gets 6 years

Photo by: Provided Tevaughn Brownlee

WATSEKA — A Savoy man who admitted his role in the holdup of a fast-food restaurant in Gilman has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Iroquois County Judge James Kinzer agreed to recommend Tevaughn Brownlee, 21, for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program after Brownlee pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery.

He admitted using a "bludgeon" to hold up an employee of the McDonald's on Dec. 28. A more serious charge of armed robbery was dismissed.

Police reports said that Brownlee used an Air Soft pistol to threaten the woman to get her to hand over money.

He was arrested on Feb. 1 at his Savoy home after a tip to Crime Stoppers that also led Champaign County sheriff's deputies to two other men believed involved in that holdup as well as others on Dec. 27 at the Circle K, 407 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, and another one two hours later at the Circle K, 809 W. Green St., U.

Tyran Mueller, 20, of Savoy and Lucas Martinez, 19, of Onarga were charged with aggravated robbery for those holdups in Champaign County. Mueller has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and is awaiting sentencing later this month by Judge Heidi Ladd. Martinez's case is unresolved.

Although Iroquois State's Attorney Jim Devine indicated in early February that he might file charges against Mueller and Martinez for the Gilman McDonald's holdup, court records do not show that happening. Devine could not immediately be reached for comment.

Devine and Champaign attorney Ed Piraino negotiated the plea agreement that led to Brownlee's sentence to prison and a recommendation for boot camp.

Brownlee had no prior convictions, according to Piraino.