#TheMJs, May 5, 2017
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— This tweet was posted in August, and turns out Trump was on to something, as MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced their engagement Thursday.

Music

— A popular meme circulates each year around April 30 featuring the crooner's picture and the words "It's gonna be May!" poking fun at the way he recites the line in the 'N Sync song "It's Gonna Be Me." He's apparently in on the joke now.

Hollywood

— The big celebrity prom this week in New York looked like a bunch of people trying as hard as they could to look as foolish as they could in their attire.

Local

— This came from our staff writer Thursday morning, but it really could have been from any day over the past week as it seemingly has not stopped raining.

Sports

— A night after the Baltimore outfielder had racial slurs and peanuts hurled at him in Boston, the Red Sox outfielder came to his defense. And that night, another Red Sox fan was thrown out of Fenway for yelling racial slurs. Message not received.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #CincoDeMayo
— Guardians of the Galaxy
— Chris Pine
— #NBAPlayoffs
— Kentucky Derby

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— #MayThe4thBeWithYou
— #NationalDayOfPrayer
— Jay Cutler
— Johnson Amendment
— Tory Lanez

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Fred Kroner (@fredkroner)

The retired sports writer pulled a Michael Jordan, or Brett Favre, and is back at work as the editor of The Mahomet Citizen.

