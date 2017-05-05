TheMJs, May 5, 2017

#TheMJs

Politics

Some day, when things calm down, I'll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika. Two clowns! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2016

— This tweet was posted in August, and turns out Trump was on to something, as MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced their engagement Thursday.

Music

Hey guys... it's May. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2017

— A popular meme circulates each year around April 30 featuring the crooner's picture and the words "It's gonna be May!" poking fun at the way he recites the line in the 'N Sync song "It's Gonna Be Me." He's apparently in on the joke now.

Hollywood

Why does everyone at the #metgala look like they are either apart of the Hunger Games or watching them — Sierra Dearns |-/ (@SierraRambles) May 2, 2017

— The big celebrity prom this week in New York looked like a bunch of people trying as hard as they could to look as foolish as they could in their attire.

Local

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Champaign & most surrounding counties: Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Another 1 or 2 possible. — tom kacich (@tkacich) May 4, 2017

— This came from our staff writer Thursday morning, but it really could have been from any day over the past week as it seemingly has not stopped raining.

Sports

Fact: I'm Black too Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

— A night after the Baltimore outfielder had racial slurs and peanuts hurled at him in Boston, the Red Sox outfielder came to his defense. And that night, another Red Sox fan was thrown out of Fenway for yelling racial slurs. Message not received.

