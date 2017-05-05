Tom's #Mailbag, May 5, 2017

Submit questions for Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

This week's mailbag features questions about U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, Garth Brooks, the opening of the Maize restaurant in downtown Champaign, school lunches, driverless buses, whether Champaign-Urbana is a bastion of books, Champaign's dog park, where to bet for tomorrow's Kentucky Derby, Penn Station and more.



Rodney Davis' constituents and AHCA

"Tom, in light of Rep. Rodney Davis' unwavering support of and vote for the AHCA, many of us are wondering whether his vote really does reflect the wishes of his constituents. Can you find out from his staff whether they have tallies of the calls, faxes, and other messages the have received both for and against the bill? Thanks."

Davis said Thursday afternoon that he had not seen or heard a tally of constituent input about the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and the enactment of the House Republicans' American Health Care Act.

"I can tell you that I campaigned for the last 41/2 years on doing exactly what we did today and the voters have sent me back by wider margins each time," said the Taylorville Republican.

Here are his electoral results through three general election cycles:

2012

Rodney Davis (R) 137,034 (46.5%)

David Gill (D) 136,032 (46.2%)

John Hartman (I) 21,319 (7.2%)

2014

Rodney Davis (R) 123,337 (56.7%)

Ann Callis (D) 86,935 (41.3%)

2016

Rodney Davis (R) 187,583 (59.7%)

Mark Wicklund (R) 126,811 (40.3%)



Downtown Maize open tonight

"What's going on with Maize's new location, downtown Champaign in the old train station? I think I see tables/chairs/lights in what would be Maize's space, but perhaps this isn't their space? Will Maize ever make the much-needed move? Love their food!"

and

"What is up with the new Maize location? Will it open any time this year? Next year? Haven't heard any updates since early this year. Not rushing in order to maintain quality is great, but the new location with patio was sounding great for this summer!"

Maize announced yesterday via Facebook that it would be open from 10 p.m. to midnight today at its location in the old Illinois Central/Amtrak station at 100 N. Chestnut St.

Sophie Bui, general manager of the downtown location, said tonight's opening would be "a little Cinco de Mayo popup, to give the public a little taste of what we've been working on.

"We'll be open for two hours, no table service. Armando (Sandoval), the owner and the head chef, will be cooking tacos at the taco cart so you get to watch how your food is made. And the bar will be open," she said this morning.

Bui said she's hopeful the Chestnut Street location can be open next weekend for University of Illinois commencement "but nothing is certain."

Eventually, she said, it will be open permanently.

"I can't release too many details because we're just not ready yet. But we're working toward that," she said.

Here's the Facebook announcement: "Celebrate 5 de Mayo at Maize two-hour pop up at the station! Nothing formal all fun! Beer, Margaritas, Palomas, Tequila and Tacos. 10pm to 12pm Help us warm up our new place!!!"



School lunch costs

"I just came across a story (https://twitter.com/AP/status/838117110903619586) about an anonymous donor paying off the 'lunch debts' of children in an Ohio school district. I had no idea that this concept existed and I find it troubling. It makes me wonder: do any local school districts track 'lunch debts?' If so, what penalties do students face? Is there any way that citizens can pay off any outstanding lunch debts for local schoolchildren? And finally, in districts where 'lunch debts' exist, how does the school board feel about this policy?"

In Champaign, said Mary Davis, the district's director of food services, there is a charge policy.

"Students who owe more than $20 are offered an alternative meal of a sandwich and milk at no charge until the debt is paid," she said.

And citizens have paid off charges, she said, including donors who paid off the debt for an entire school last fall, an amount of around $450.

For more information call Davis at 351-3852.

In Urbana all students are able to eat breakfast and lunch free of charge thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act, said Superintendent Don Owen.

In Illinois there are hundreds of low-income schools and school districts like Urbana participating in the CEP program, according to the State Board of Education. In addition to Urbana, among the other school districts participating are: Danville schools, Rantoul City Schools, Rantoul Township High School, and Ludlow, Westville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm schools, Shiloh, Springfield, Decatur, Kankakee, Peoria and Peoria Heights.

"A key provision of The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act (HHFKA, Public Law 111-296; December 13, 2010), CEP allows the nation's highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without the burden of collecting household applications," says a USDA web site.

The Urbana school district is finishing its second year under CEP, said Owen, "and we have seen a marked increase in participation in the school lunch program."



Driverless buses?

"The LA Times reported (http://www.latimes.com/business/autos/la-fi-hy-disney-shuttles-20170428-story.html) that Walt Disney World will deploy driverless shuttles at the resort later this year to shuttle employees, with a possible public use of the system next year. What is the future of this type of technology with public transit systems like the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District? As a percent of the MTD annual budget and in total dollars, what is the labor cost, fully burdened, for MTD drivers? I assume it is quite small in relation to the rest of their budget."

It's going to be a while, maybe a long while, said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt.

"This certainly is an apropos question," he said. "There is a lot of talk about autonomous vehicles right now, and a surprising amount of research and testing is currently being done. That has crossed over into the public transit realm in several ways. The Disney shuttles are a good example, but really — they're a very specific test case in a tightly controlled environment."

"It gets really challenging when you start talking about buses on open roads in a dynamic, urban environment. Not only in terms of interacting with other vehicles and drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists; but with determining if there's a passenger at a stop waiting to be picked up.

"Or how about if it stops to let a passenger off and opens the door right at a puddle or snow bank? Human drivers certainly have opportunities for human error, but they also can make thousands of on-the-fly decisions in order to provide the best customer service possible when an (artificial intelligence) may not have the input to know that a decision even needs to be made. The driver sees the snow bank and inches the bus forward to let the passenger off where it's clear.

"Having said that, I think the R&D for autonomous cars, buses, and trucks is fascinating. I think it could actually result in safer roads in the long, long run. But what I think is the more interesting question is what unintended discoveries will be a result of that R&D that no one has even thought of yet. That will be exciting to watch roll out."

In terms of cost, said Gnadt, "we remain a people-business. Because of that, the fully loaded labor cost is roughly 75 percent of the cost of operating a vehicle. So it's actually the largest part of our operating cost."

The capital cost of autonomous vehicles is unknown now, he said, but if hybrid, compressed natural gas and other alternative fuel buses are any indication, autonomous buses "will be astronomically expensive for quite a while. So we might see them in the next five to 10 years, but I don't think they'll become readily available quickly after that."



A bookish community

"Has anyone ever measured how many library books per capita there are in our book-loving twin cities? Given the University of Illinois Library is the largest public university library in America (if not the world), you'd think our per capita numbers would be astronomically higher than those of other American cities with big libraries (like New York City, Boston, Chicago, etc.), but also big populations. Couldn't this be a slogan for us? Move to Chambana — more (public) library books per person than any other city in America!"

Good idea but it may not be true. First, the UI Library ranks fifth in the United States in terms of volumes held, according to the most recent ranking by the American Library Association. The UI Library had 13,158,748 volumes trailing only the Library of Congress (34,528,818), the Boston Public Library, Harvard University and the New York Public Library.

I also asked the Urbana Free Library for some help and got this response from adult services librarian Lauren Chabers and her colleague Joel Spencer:

"Fun question!

"I can answer at least part of it.

"According to the 2015 Public Library Data Service Statistical Report published by Public Libraries Online the national average number of public library items (books, DVDs, CDs, etc) per person is 3.9. Unfortunately this isn't broken into the number of books vs. other items. So we don't have a per capita average of just books.

"We couldn't find the same data for university or college libraries. So we couldn't compare an average per capita for towns with university libraries to what we have with the University of Illinois or Parkland College. We did find that the University of Illinois' libraries have over 24 million items with over 13 million books. Parkland College's library has 115,000 physical books and at least a couple thousand ebooks.

"The Champaign Public Library and The Urbana Free Library together have a combined 856,334 items. 702,328 of those are print, audio, or e-books.

"Champaign-Urbana population is currently 126,557. Just counting the public libraries that leaves 6.77 items per capita. If you want just books, it's 5.55 books per capita. Both above the national average of 3.9!"



Bondville rail traffic

"As a former resident of Bondville, I still have family there and visit quite often, and I've noticed that there hasn't been any rail traffic for a few years to Bondville or Seymour. When was the last trip made on the stretch of track (between Plastipak and Seymour) and is there any possibility of trains going through town again?

The segment of that rail line between Champaign and Bondville is still officially in service, said Patrick Waldron of the Canadian National Railroad.

"The segment between Bondville and Seymour is not in service and is the subjection of a pending abandonment filing before the Surface Transportation Board," he said

That 3.2-mile segment hadn't been used for at least two years, the Illinois Central Railroad (a CN subsidiary) said in a filing in April 2015.



Dog park suggestion

"When will the Champaign Park District install a concrete path around the perimeter of the dog park so everyone including people in wheelchairs exercise their dogs? Would also be helpful during muddy weather."

"This is a popular request and one we are excited to fulfill," said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the park district. "Our Trails Master Plan's 5 Year Action Plan indicates this $150,000 project is on the list for loop trails within parks. This project is not included in the 2017-18 capital budget plan but it will be considered for the 2018-19 capital budget process."



Betting the horses

"I'm not a gambler or much of sports fan but I loved to go to the old OTB in Champaign a couple times a year — always on Derby Day — to play the ponies. Just a couple bucks here and there. Short of finding a bookie, is there any way to bet — legally — on the Kentucky Derby in C-U?"

You can legally bet the horses online in Illinois with what is called "advance deposit wagering." It's been legal in the state since 2009.

The Illinois Racing Board has licensed six firms to offer ADW in the state, including Twin Spires, a company that is owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

Here's a link to a list of six companies that are authorized to offer advance deposit wagering: https://www.illinois.gov/irb/Pages/IllinoisAdvanceDepositWagering.aspx

Also, there nearest operating OTBs are in Normal (Swingers Grille & OTB, 1304 Cross Creek Drive, Normal), Springfield (Capital Teletrack, 1766 Wabash Ave.) and the Mokena OTB.



Brooks promotion

"Who is promoting the Garth Brooks Concert? Is it an affiliated company of The News-Gazette?"

Pearl Records Inc., which is owned by Brooks, does all of his promotions.



Brooks concert setup

"At the Garth Brooks show this weekend, Garth apologized for the four big poles holding up the rigging, and hoped that they didn't get it in the way. He indicated that they were forced to use the poles because the State Farm Center's infrastructure wasn't strong enough to handle their stage rigging, and that at most venues the fans get an unobstructed view. (For what it's worth I don't think anyone was complaining about the shows at the State Farm Center — they were great!) However, I thought the recent renovations of the State Farm Center were, in part, to enable the venue to better handle touring acts such as Brooks. If other arenas of similar size can handle a touring rig like Brooks', why not the State Farm Center?"

Kevin Ullestad, director of the State Farm Center, said Brooks' stage rig was "about 35,000 pounds more than our system could handle. So for us to be able to accommodate this big of a rig — with all the trusses, all the lighting, all the video — and if this show was going to play Champaign, this supplemental B-rig had to come in.

"We've never seen this big of a production try to get into this building before," he said. "We had to do this to do the show and Garth bought into it. It was all about them wanting to be here as much as we could accommodate them. They didn't want to sacrifice or have a skinnier version of their production that everybody else saw that Champaign couldn't see."

Ullestad said the Brooks tour was setting up the supplemental rigging system at at least one other stop on this tour.



Apartments with broadband

"I wanted to know if there is a list of apartment buildings in Urbana that are connected to i3 Broadband's internet service."

The customer support staff at itv-3 said they do not have a list of apartments in Champaign-Urbana that have their service. They suggested that you call them at 530-0333 or at support@itv-3.com to inquire about availability.



Penn Station

"I noticed the Penn Station on campus closed abruptly, any idea what happened? They had a pretty good location. Hopefully not more Asian restaurants to take its place."

Dave Johnson, who owned the two (now one) local Penn Stations with Garth Reis, said they had been at the location on South Sixth Street for 10 years, business was slowing, the lease came up, "and we decided to move on."

Johnson, who with Reis owns seven Penn Stations in Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee, said the pair is looking for another spot in Champaign-Urbana, but not in Campustown.