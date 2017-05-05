Tuscola man charged in break-in at Campustown apartment

Photo by: Champaign County Jail William Schranz, 26, of Tuscola, arraigned Friday, May 5, 2017, on charges of residential burglary.

URBANA — A Tuscola man who allegedly broke into a Campustown apartment earlier this year is being held in the Champaign County Jail.

William Schranz, 26, was arraigned Friday for residential burglary. A warrant for his arrest was issued late last month; he was arrested Thursday.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Schranz is accused of breaking in to an apartment in the 100 block of South Wright Street, Champaign, on Feb. 13, and stealing electronics and cash.

Fletcher said the victim had been burgled prior to that date and had installed a surveillance camera as a result. When he was burgled again Feb. 13, police said they were able to identify Schranz in the video.

Fletcher told Judge John Kennedy that Schranz has prior convictions for unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, theft and resisting a peace officer.

Kennedy ordered that the $75,000 bond earlier set on the warrant continue. Schranz is scheduled to be back in court May 26 for a probable-cause hearing.

If convicted, Schranz faces a mandatory four to 15 years in prison.