Two in jail facing more robbery charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Lincoln Johns Image

URBANA — Two men already in the Champaign County Jail waiting to be tried for armed robbery have had more charges added against them for a similar crime.

Lincoln Johns, 20, of Chicago, and Blake Wilson, 23, of the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul, were arraigned Friday for armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with the Oct. 18 holdup of a 50-year-old Gibson City man.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said the victim had arranged through a website called Backpage to meet a 19-year-old woman that he was going to pay to have sex with him.

The man showed up at a Falcon Drive address in Rantoul, paid for the sex, then was led to a room, where he was left alone.

Fletcher said Johns and Wilson allegedly entered the room with guns and robbed the man of between $400 and $700 cash, his pants, cellphone and keys. After getting those items, they let the man leave, wearing only his underwear.

Police were eventually led to the address when the victim told them of an email he received that said someone was at that location trying to unlock his phone.

Johns was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly driving the man's Chrysler.

The pair had already been charged in October with armed robbery and other charges for a similar crime in Rantoul on Oct. 23.

Johns is now being held on $900,000 bond and Wilson on $1 million in both cases.

Both are scheduled to be back in court May 23 for a probable cause hearing on the charges filed Friday.