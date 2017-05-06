Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Good friends Emmerson Hjort of 14, of Monticello, left, and Summer Nagele, 12, of Champaign share a laugh as they talk about competing in today's Special Olympics' Illinois Eastern Prairie Spring Games on Thursday at the Special Olympics office in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Make no mistake about it, Emmerson Hjort has one color in mind today when competing in Special Olympics' Illinois Eastern Prairie Spring Games at Centennial High School.

"I like gold," the 14-year-old from Monticello said.

But should Emmerson not finish first in the 100-meter run, javelin or softball throws today, that's not going to sour her mood — especially if longtime friend and Mahomet Area Magic teammate Summer Nagele, a 12-year-old from Champaign, happens to win gold in their head-to-head event with the javelin.

"I'll be happy if she wins; we cheer everybody on," Emmerson said. "We are friends, all our teammates. All of us can do it."

Emmerson and Summer are among 202 athletes from 12 teams slated to compete in events today that include 50-, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter runs and walks, standing and running long jumps, shot put, and tennis ball and softball throws, as well as wheelchair competitions and assisted races.

Gold medalists will advance to June's Summer Games on the campus of Illinois State.

But as Emmerson said, winning isn't what makes today's competition worthwhile for the athletes, their coaches, volunteers and spectators.

"It is the best thing ever. The amount of joy at competitions and practices alike is just like no other," said Kathleen Williams, Emmerson's mom and coach. "They work hard and have a great time, which is kind of the good thing about Special Olympics.

"They have fun no matter what and support each other regardless of what the place is. (There's) joy and happiness and pride because every little skill they develop is big for us as parents."

An additional challenge for the athletes is to find a way to compete at their highest level while hundreds of spectators fill the stands to cheer them on.

"We try to focus on our running or walking and try to block out all the noise," Summer said.

The athletes competing in the spring games have been training for at least eight weeks, with one team practice per week and additional training on off days at home with their parents as time allows.

"It's very fulfilling, but at the same time, it's fun to see all the athletes overcome so many challenges and put a lot of work into it," Special Olympics Area Director Jackie Walk said. "A lot of people think they can't do these sports, so it's nice to see them not just be a team manager at their school sport, and they're actually competing. It's great for the athletes, great for the families."

The opportunity for athletes with a wide range of disabilities to compete in a safe, loving environment offers a great sense of satisfaction for the families involved.

"We live in a great community that offers special-needs kids a lot of different opportunities," said Summer's mom, Autumn Nagele. "Special Olympics being in this area gives our kids the opportunities to participate in these sports. My daughter had never heard of bocce ball before we had started. She had never thought to go out for track and field because generally muscular dystrophy would limit her.

"Watching them go out there — and the smiles and the hugs afterward, and knowing that they did it — makes it worth it."