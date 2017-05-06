Area history, May 6, 2017
Today is Saturday, May 6, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 year ago:
In 1917, about 1,200 University of Illinois students had left the university since the beginning of the semester in an to attempt to join the armed services, said Dean Warnock. "One-third of the men students have gone, or about one-fourth of the whole student body," he said.
In 1967, passengers on the Illinois Central's Panama Limited were served birthday cake in honor of the train's 25th birthday as a streamline train. The train operated between Chicago and New Orleans with connections to St. Louis. With the change to streamline equipment in 1942, the Panama adopted a new color combination of yellow, orange and brown. It had always been marketed as a luxury train. It left both Chicago and New Orleans every day at 4:30 p.m. and arrived at the opposite terminal every morning at 9 a.m. The original Panama Limited began in 1912. It required 24 hours to make the 921-mile trip from Chicago to New Orleans.
In 2002, close to $100,000 was raised at the annual duck races at Crystal Lake in Urbana, a fundraiser for the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
