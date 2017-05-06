Attack on girlfriend lands homeless man in jail

URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend’s apartment, attacked her and took cash from her remains in the Champaign County Jail.

Paul Foster, 22, was arraigned Friday on felony charges of home invastion, aggravated domestic battery, robbery, and criminal damage to property in connection with a violent domestic dispute that happened at the woman’s home on North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on April 28 and 29.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the 21-year-old woman and Foster had argued on April 28, which escalated to him allegedly punching her in the head, putting a hand over her mouth and trying to choke her. He also allegedly took her cellphone from her and broke it before leaving.

The next day, Fletcher said, Foster’s sister came to the woman’s door, saying she was there to pick up his items. Foster, his sister and another person then allegedly forced their way in.

Foster ransacked the bedroom, took the woman’s computer from her and smashed it as she tried to use it to summon help since she didn’t have a working phone.

He then allegedly took a bag containing her waitress tips, smacked her about the face and choked her. As he was leaving, the woman caught up with him and got some of her tip money back.

Fletcher said when police arrived, the woman had two black eyes and a bloody nose.

Judge John Kennedy set bond for Foster at $250,000 and told him to be back in court May 23 for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted of the most serious charge — home invasion — Foster faces six to 30 years in prison.

