Champaign budget plan includes longer library hours, no cuts

CHAMPAIGN — The city's proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes a one-time allotment of $300,000 for property-crime investigation, later library hours and no cuts to existing services or positions.

Among the highlights of the document, which will be up for discussion at three Champaign City Council meetings this month before being put to a vote June 6:

— Some of the cuts made at the Champaign Public Library in 2015 would be restored, including the main branch going back to being open until 9 p.m. on Thursdays (instead of the current 6 p.m.) and adding another hour on Sundays.

The Douglass branch would also return to pre-2015 hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays, staying open until 8 both nights rather than the current 6 p.m. closing time.

The libraries would also get back a combined five full-time equivalent positions that were vacated.

— City Manager Dorothy David said a recent spike in property crime led to the $300,000 allotment to the police department, the only proposed increase.

"We're receiving a lot of feedback from police and folks in the community about property crimes, so we think it's important to get on that quickly and be responsive to that," David said.

— As the state continues to grind along without a budget, Champaign is proposing a new $2 million reserve in case things go south. If the money isn't ultimately used for an emergency, David said the council would assess and vote on what it can be put toward.

"In the event that we do need to implement budget-balancing measures, we want council to have time to evaluate their options and not make hasty decisions," David said.

— Expenditures are budgeted at 98.5 percent of revenues. The remaining 1.5 percent will be reserved as an emergency buffer.

— Sales tax is projected to grow by 1.93 percent, or an estimated $706,000. The 10-year average annual growth in sales tax has been 2.26 percent.

— Total revenues are estimated at $131.2 million, excluding transfers. Total expenditures are estimated at $125.2 million, excluding inter-fund transfers.