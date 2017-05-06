Classic cars on display at Parkland

CHAMPAIGN — It was a matter of difficulty, not to get his fingers all over a shiny classic Chevy, for 6-year-old Scott Johnson of Urbana.



“Little boys and their cars,” said his mom, Andrea, who had to grab her son twice to save a classic from smudges.



Saturday’s 19th annual Motorsports Car Show at Parkland College featured oldies like Ramblers and Model Ts as well as classic, but more familiar, Corvettes and Mustangs.



The show also had lots of food, 1970s music and Champaign County Sports Car Club events.



The cars, trucks and tractors showed their age, but the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow engine competition showed off a lot of high school kids with skills.



Unity student Connor Kamradt, 18, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Drew Riggleman, 17, were on Team One and had to tear down and rebuild an engine in 33 minutes.



They did it in 28.



“The engine is the heart of any car,” said Kamradt, an automotive poet.



“I’ve always grown up a car guy,” Riggleman said “We’ve gone to car shows since I was little.”



The future Hot Rodders are both well into the joys of vehicle ownership.



Riggleman first had a Chevrolet truck, then a 1969 Plymouth Sport Fury, and his latest acquisition is a 1995 Chevy half-ton pickup.



Kamradt has moved from up a Chrysler 200 to a Hyundai Genesis coupe.



Out in the parking lot, Andy Ellsworth of Bloomington, Ind., was admiring a modified 1969 Dodge Challenger.



“I had one of those when I was a kid,” he said.



“I bet it wasn’t nearly as nice,” joked his son Clint. “You’re driving a Honda now.”



On the loudspeaker, entrants from as far as Kentucky and New York state were announced, but closer to home was Kris Ehler of Thomasboro.



In a show where ’60s muscle cars had a place of pride, he was showing a 1966 Ford Fairlane, a make that was sold between 1955 and the early 1970s.



It’s been restored but not modified, he said.



Ehler, a farmer who usually drives a pickup, loves the car, with its rebuilt 390-cubic-inch V8 engine.



Chris Hayes of Decatur fixed up a 1968 Corvette by modifying the suspension and other components.



“It really handles well,” he said of the road-hugger.



Jon Ross, director of Automotive Technology at Parkland, called the crowd “overwhelming” as a sunny day brought visitors who filled up the parking lots.



The event was sponsored by the Parkland Motorsports Club.